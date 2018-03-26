Asus VG258Q offers FreeSync and blur reduction in a basic package

Using a high-refresh-rate monitor while gaming is a revelation. It's hard to overstate the improvement in quality-of-life for action gamers when going from a standard 60-Hz display to a 144-Hz monitor with variable-refresh-rate or blur-reduction technologies. For that reason, while we love our high-spec gaming monitors like the ROG Swift PG35VQ, we're also glad to see the introduction of entry-level monitors like the 24.5" Asus VG258Q.

This monitor is pretty much the baseline for what constitutes a gaming display. The VG258Q has a 1920x1080 resolution, a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz, and support for AMD's FreeSync adaptive-refresh-rate tech. The monitor uses a TN panel, so the color saturation is nothing to write home about and the viewing angles are typical for that panel type at 170° horizontally and 160° vertically. However, the VG285Q has a peak brightness of 400 cd/m², which should help keep things nice and vivid while using its Enhanced Low Motion Blur strobing mode.

In fact, on paper, this display seems pretty similar to the MG248QE we reported on about two weeks ago. However, there are a few differences. For starters, the size—the VG258Q is about an inch larger diagonally than the MG248QE. The VG258Q also has speakers, where the MG248QE lacks them. Finally, the VG258Q's stand supports swivel adjustments in addition to the tilt and pivot adjustments on the MG248QE's.

Besides that, though, both models are pretty similar. The VG258Q has the same 40-144 Hz variable-refresh-rate range, as well as the same 1-ms response time. Given my personal experiences with Asus 1-ms TN panels and the company's ELMB tech, I'd expect this display to have some pretty clear motion. With its size, FreeSync support, and built-in speakers, the VG258Q could be the perfect companion for an Xbox One S in a kid's room. Asus hasn't announced pricing or availability for the display, but we'd expect it to ring in under $300 given the prices for similar displays.