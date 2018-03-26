Roccat Horde Aimo keyboard targets a membranical middle ground

Most keyboard manufacturers ask customers to choose between the membrane and mechanical key switches, but Roccat claims its Horde Aimo "membranical" gaming keyboard offers the best aspects of both switch types. The company says the switches offer a mid-travel actuation point for fast response along with the silent operation of a membrane switch. The "tuning wheel" in the upper-right corner can be configured to provide easy adjustment of illumination brightness, volume, or other system attributes. Roccat says the wheel makes the Horde Aimo the first keyboard to come equipped with a Windows Dial-compatible knob.

The company says the five macro keys on the far left side of the keyboard have only 5 ms of latency and that the rest of the keys check in after only 7.8 ms. Roccat says standard membrane keyboards take 9 ms to register a key press, but didn't provide an equivalent estimate for a true mechanical switch. The Horde Aimo's top deck has a laptop-style "island" design that Roccat says helps keep dirt out. The angular Horde Aimo comes with a similarly-styled detachable wrist rest.

The six-zone RGB LED illumination and macro buttons are controlled using Roccat's Swarm software utility. The keyboard is part of the company's Aimo "RGB ecosystem," which also includes the Khan Aimo headset and the Kone Aimo mouse.

Roccat's Horde Aimo gaming keyboard is available now from Amazon and Newegg for $90. The company backs the board with a one-year warranty. A version without RGB LED illumination is scheduled to hit shelves later this year for $70.