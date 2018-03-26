Radeon Software 18.3.4 is moving to Montana soon

Yes sirree, March is almost over. Just five more days until we all shuffle off to the rainy days of April. There's still time in March for one more Radeon driver release, though. Radeon Software version 18.3.4 brings official support for Ubisoft's Far Cry 5 (launching tomorrow) along with a couple of bug fixes.

Far Cry 5 is the first title in the open-world FPS series to be set in the United States. You play as a Montana sheriff's deputy who is sent to apprehend the leader of a dangerous cult. In another first for the series, Far Cry 5 will offer full character customization. The game also will have a multiplayer "arcade" mode and a map editor for said mode, not unlike Halo's "Forge" mode. AMD is running a promotion where you can pick up Far Cry 5 for free with a new PC that contains a Radeon RX Vega or RX 580 graphics card.

Besides support for the new game, AMD also fixed an issue with overbright lighting on certain trees in Final Fantasy XV. Additionally, "some blockchain workloads" saw reduced performance after the last driver update. That issue should now be fixed in version 18.3.4. The list of known issues remains familiar, aside from a new note that task switching out of Far Cry 5 might cause issues if you're on a multi-GPU rig.

Assuming Radeon Settings hasn't pestered you into grabbing it already, you can hit up AMD's download site to grab the latest driver. Here's a handy link to the Windows 10 64-bit edition.