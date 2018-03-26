Monday deals: a raft of PC gaming goodies from Amazon

Hi there, gerbils. Today's not Tuesday nor Thursday, but we have a deals post for you nonetheless, thanks to a one-day sale that Amazon is running on PC gaming gear. Let's get right to it.

We'll start from the bottom. The e-tailer is selling the Corsair M65 Pro RGB mouse with a handy sniper button for a measly $39.99, making it a "silly not to buy it" purchase. If you'd rather have your mice named after snakes, the Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition Mercury Edition (yes, really) with its 16,000 DPI sensor can be obtained for $59.99.

You'll want a keyboard to go with the mouse, like the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB with Cherry MX Blue switches, which is currently selling for $129.99. If you fancy Razer's offerings, you can have the BlackWidow X Chroma Mercury Edition with the company's Green clicky switches for $119.99. If those two are a little too dear, check out the Logitech G613 (with Romer-Gs) for $69.99 or the Logitech G10 Orion Red (with Cherry MX Reds) for $59.99.

Over on the headset aisle, you'll find the Razer Kraken 7.1 v2 Mercury Edition headset with a noise-cancelling mic at $74.99. Alternatively, check out the Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum 7.1 headset with Dolby and DTS:HeadphoneX support for $69.99. If either of those are too much for you, the Logitech G233 Prodigy headset can be had for only $40.37.

Gaming performance begets a powerful CPU, and we have two to fit that bill. First, the Intel Core i7-7700K and its four cores, eight threads, and clock speed up to 4.5 GHz. This processor is selling for $279.99, and although the Core i7-8700K is the latest model, it's insane to even think that the Core i7-7700K still isn't still an awesome CPU. Over on the AMD camp, Amazon is offering the six-core, twelve-thread AMD Ryzen 5 1600 for $149.99—and there's even a $20 rebate card on offer. There's a Wraith Spire cooler included in the box for good measure.

How about some speedy NVMe storage? That's precisely what the WD Black SSDs provide. You can obtain one in 512 GB capacity for $152.99, a price that hews close to that of boring SATA drives. The 256 GB version, meanwhile, is selling for $79.99.

There are a handful of other deals on the Amazon sale page. You can also find a nice PSU, routers, pre-built PCs, and a handful of other handy accessories at heavily-discounted prices.

