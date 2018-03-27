Spanish Paella Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Dell XPS 13 9370 (2018) review @ PC Perspective
- Retro review: Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2600K—2018 review @ Guru3D
- Tesoro Gram XS keyboard review @ Hexus
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review @ HotHardware
- Philips Brilliance 328P6AUBREB 31.5" QHD monitor review @ KitGuru
- Intel SSD DC P4510 NVMe PCIe review @ Legit Reviews
- EK-MLC Phoenix 360 review @ TechPowerUp
- Scythe Grand Kama Cross 3 CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers
- Meltdown & Spectre: analyzing performance impacts on Intel's NUC7i7BNH @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- One whale's spending made Warframe nix a microtransaction @ Quarter To Three
- Most games on Steam will make less than minimum wage @ Quarter To Three
- South Korea to shut off computers past 19:00 hours to stop people working late @ Slashdot
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Cutting edge of 3D printing revealed at last weekend's midwest RepRap festival @ HackADay
- Robot uses Iron Man tech to walk @ HackADay
- Students are using their loan money to buy cryptocurrency, study says @ Slashdot (too bold)
- Flat-earther's steam-powered rocket lofts him 1,875 feet up into Mojave Desert @ Slashdot (hard to believe he actually did it, kudos to you dude)
Science, technology, and space news
- "Synthetic human" CGI demonstrates eerie photorealism generated in real-time @ New Atlas
- Herring could actually benefit from ocean acidification @ Ars Technica (what color herring?)
- How parasitic worms could help us with everything from obesity to asthma @ New Atlas (has sci-fi taught us nothing?)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Corsair Dark Core RGB SE review @ bit-tech
- Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB Platinum 1200W review @ JonnyGuru
- This $120 Philly cheesesteak is the most expensive in America—here's what you get @ cnbc.com