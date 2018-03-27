Spanish Paella Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. Dell XPS 13 9370 (2018) review @ PC Perspective
  2. Retro review: Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2600K—2018 review @ Guru3D
  3. Tesoro Gram XS keyboard review @ Hexus
  4. ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review @ HotHardware
  5. Philips Brilliance 328P6AUBREB 31.5" QHD monitor review @ KitGuru
  6. Intel SSD DC P4510 NVMe PCIe review @ Legit Reviews
  7. EK-MLC Phoenix 360 review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Scythe Grand Kama Cross 3 CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers
  9. Meltdown & Spectre: analyzing performance impacts on Intel's NUC7i7BNH @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. One whale's spending made Warframe nix a microtransaction @ Quarter To Three
  2. Most games on Steam will make less than minimum wage @ Quarter To Three
  3. South Korea to shut off computers past 19:00 hours to stop people working late @ Slashdot

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Cutting edge of 3D printing revealed at last weekend's midwest RepRap festival @ HackADay
  2. Robot uses Iron Man tech to walk @ HackADay
  3. Students are using their loan money to buy cryptocurrency, study says @ Slashdot (too bold)
  4. Flat-earther's steam-powered rocket lofts him 1,875 feet up into Mojave Desert @ Slashdot (hard to believe he actually did it, kudos to you dude)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. "Synthetic human" CGI demonstrates eerie photorealism generated in real-time @ New Atlas
  2. Herring could actually benefit from ocean acidification @ Ars Technica (what color herring?)
  3. How parasitic worms could help us with everything from obesity to asthma @ New Atlas (has sci-fi taught us nothing?)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Corsair Dark Core RGB SE review @ bit-tech
  2. Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB Platinum 1200W review @ JonnyGuru
  3. This $120 Philly cheesesteak is the most expensive in America—here's what you get @ cnbc.com
