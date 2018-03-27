GeForce 391.35 drivers gear up for Far Cry 5

Nvidia gamers hoping to saddle up and save the land of the free in Far Cry 5 should hold their horses and grab the latest driver first. The GeForce 391.35 drivers just came out today, and it's Game Ready for Ubisoft's latest rooty-tooty point-and-shooty adventure. The new driver also comes with a few other little spot fixes and spiffs, as usual.

Far Cry 5 just came out today, and judging from the Steam reviews—minus the usual complaints about Uplay and technical issues—it seems like it's doing well. The game is certainly a visual tour de force. The article isn't actually there yet, but Nvidia should soon be posting up a guide to configuring the game based on what GeForce hardware you have. Alternatively, you could just let GeForce Experience do it for you, or tweak it yourself.

Besides the game-specific support for Far Cry 5, the new driver updates the SLI profiles for GRIP and WRC 7. It also includes updated 3D Vision profiles for GRIP and The Talos Principle—both rated "Excellent"—as well as Far Cry 5, where the 3D tech is "not recommended."

That's basically it for new stuff in this release. There are a few bugfixes, too. The GeForce 3D Profile manager should be able to import profiles once again. Nvidia Freestyle should stop leaking memory like a sieve when you use it. Diablo III should stop crashing after task-switching while playing it on SLI rigs. Finally, some GPU initialization failures on notebook GeForces should be resolved.

The list of known issues for this release is largely the same as the last release, so check Wayne's post from last week for those deets. The only new issue is a problem with green flickering in Far Cry 5 when using HDR on a non-native display resolution. You wouldn't play games in a non-native resolution, would you gerbils?

You can hit the release notes if this is the first 390-series driver you're getting. GeForce Experience users probably already have the new driver downloaded, or a notification to do so. The rest of us will need to trek to Nvidia's download site to grab driver version 391.35. Here's a link to the Windows 10 64-bit edition for your convenience.