Tuesday deals: a Core i7-7820X for $450 and more

Howdy, folks! Now here's something for you to laugh at. I was hanging up a boxing bag in the garage yesterday. It was set too low because it's a two-man job and I was alone, but I nevertheless tested it. I pulled a mean left kick and swung hard. There was a bike to my left, which I accounted for, but it has a protruding pedal, which I did not. I proceeded to hit the top of my foot hard on the corner of said pedal. Lots of grimacing and cursing ensued, accompanied by copious amounts of pain. I am now the proud owner of a sore foot, but I also have a duty of finding deals. Here they are.

We're kicking things off today with something a little out of left field. The Intel Core i7-7820X is one of the best entry-level high-end-desktop processors. It's a Skylake-X design with eight cores, sixteen threads, and a whopping 4.3 GHz turbo clock. Newegg is currently running a deal on it, and the price is set at $449.99 with the promo code EMCPSRW33.

The Samsung 860 EVO 500 GB is one of the speediest SATA solid-state drives around, and Newegg will hand one over to you in exchange for $134.99 with the promo code EMCXPSRW2.

If you don't need something quite so mighty as the SSD above, you can save a few bucks and go for the Adata SU800 512 GB that's going for $113.04 at Rakuten with the code SAVE15 (you need a site account to insert it in the checkout process). You may only need an affordable, small-capacity SSD for an upgrade, and the Adata SU800 256 GB that Newegg is selling for $67 fits the bill just fine.

There's nothing so reassuring as having a quality power supply in your box. We have two of those today. The Corsair TX650M has semi-modular cabling, four PCIe power connectors, and an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. You can get it for $64.99 at Newegg with the code EMCPSRW29 and also get $20 back via a rebate card.

In case you're looking for a PSU that has fully-modular cable and packs a bigger punch, you'll hardly find better than the Seasonic Focus Plus 750W power supply. The company offers a 10-year warranty on this model, so it'll easily last you a handful of builds. Yours for only $89.99 with the code MARPRM10, and there's a $25 rebate card available.

Last but not least, Newegg is running a 15%-off sale on Corsair RAM with the code EMCPSRW22. If you're itching to get a plank of memory from the pirate-y folks, now's the time.

