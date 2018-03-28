Corsair's iCue is the one app to rule them all

Regular readers may recall Corsair's promise that its RGB-LED peripherals would offer lighting integration with Far Cry 5, and that new software to enable said integration would come along. Well, Far Cry 5 is here, and so is the new Corsair control app—or at least an early-access version of it. It's called iCue, and it replaces both the older CUE software as well as Corsair's Link software.

Corsair's iCue unified software isn't just for RGB LED lighting control. It can also control your Corsair fans and pumps, and set up the company's keyboards and mice too. Essentially, iCue is a complete software package that you can use to manage all of your Corsair products in one place. It supports dozens of lighting presets, complex key and button remapping, macro creation, and even app-specific profiles all of the above functions.

I haven't tried out iCue yet, because sadly my venerable Vengeance M95 mouse isn't supported. Lots of other Corsair gear is, though. Corsair has a list of iCue-enabled products that you can check to see if your kit is covered. Generally, if you're using products the company still sells, it's a pretty fair bet that they have iCue integration. You can hit Corsair's site to download the early-access iCue software.