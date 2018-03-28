PC Building Simulator offers a reprieve from the component-pricing blues

The Irregular Corporation's PC Building Simulator really couldn't come at a better time for PC building enthusiasts. Sky-high prices for graphics cards and system memory, together with sometimes-limited power supply availability, have made building real-life high-performance system pretty painful. Enter simulated systems building.

The game has three different modes with unique aims. The "how to build a PC" helps prospective builders simulate the PC assembly process so they can recognize potential pitfalls and figure out an efficient order of operations. The "Free Build" mode lets more experienced enthusiasts simulate the construction of a fully-custom rig with an unlimited budget. The simulator's career mode lets players run their own virtual custom-PC and repair business. That mode doesn't appear to include an option to "beat the stupid" GTA-style out of clients that refuse to listen, but maybe future patches can add that stress-relieving feature.

PC Building Simulator contains virtual versions of components from several high-profile vendors, including AMD, Cooler Master, Corsair, EVGA, Gigabyte, NZXT, MSI, and others.

One does need an already-built PC to play the PC Building Simulator, but luckily the hardware requirements are modest. The developers recommend at least an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Athlon X4 740 to go along with an AMD Radeon R9 285 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 graphics card with 2 GB of video memory. PC Building Simulator is currently on sale for $18, 10% off the regular price of $20.