Smoke and Mirrors Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Take a second look at this display screen—it's actually LEGO @ TheBrothersBrick
- Cooler Master MasterCase H500P Mesh White review @ bit-tech
- Gigabyte Aorus X399 Designare EX motherboard review @ HardOCP
- Edifier e235 THX-Certified 2.1 speaker review @ KitGuru
- Netgear Orbi RBK50 WiFi system review @ TechPowerUp
- In Win 305 case review @ ThinkComputers
Games, culture, and VR
- Behold the deadliest enemy in Far Cry 5 @ Quarter To Three
- It sounds like No Man's Sky Really is getting VR support soon @ Upload VR
- It's official: Lego: The Incredibles announced @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I'm so stoked for the new movie)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Better beer through gene editing @ HackADay
- Festo's latest robo-animals—a rolling spider and a semi-autonomous bat @ New Atlas (if you don't follow the cool things that Festo makes to promote their products, you're missing out)
Science, technology, and space news
- Webb woes worsen with leaky valves and a torn sunshield @ Ars Technica
- Amazon takes fresh stab at $16 billion housekeeping industry @ Slashdot
- AT&T/Verizon lobbyists to "aggressively" sue states that enact net neutrality @ Ars Technica
- Microsoft to ban 'offensive language' from Skype, Xbox, Office and other services @ Slashdot
- An Apple facility that repairs iPhones in California won't stop calling 9-1-1—and nobody knows how to stop it @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Poland's surprisingly beautiful cheese @ bbc.com
- The EU cheese stability index @ politico.eu
- Can Heavy Metal change the molecular makeup of cheese? The "Curd Nerd" is betting his career on it. @ good.is