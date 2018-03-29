Smoke and Mirrors Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Obviously Photoshopped, but whatever...

PC hardware and computing

  1. Take a second look at this display screen—it's actually LEGO @ TheBrothersBrick
  2. Cooler Master MasterCase H500P Mesh White review @ bit-tech
  3. Gigabyte Aorus X399 Designare EX motherboard review @ HardOCP
  4. Edifier e235 THX-Certified 2.1 speaker review @ KitGuru
  5. Netgear Orbi RBK50 WiFi system review @ TechPowerUp
  6. In Win 305 case review @ ThinkComputers

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Behold the deadliest enemy in Far Cry 5 @ Quarter To Three
  2. It sounds like No Man's Sky Really is getting VR support soon @ Upload VR
  3. It's official: Lego: The Incredibles announced @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I'm so stoked for the new movie)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Better beer through gene editing @ HackADay
  2. Festo's latest robo-animals—a rolling spider and a semi-autonomous bat @ New Atlas (if you don't follow the cool things that Festo makes to promote their products, you're missing out)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Webb woes worsen with leaky valves and a torn sunshield @ Ars Technica
  2. Amazon takes fresh stab at $16 billion housekeeping industry @ Slashdot
  3. AT&T/Verizon lobbyists to "aggressively" sue states that enact net neutrality @ Ars Technica
  4. Microsoft to ban 'offensive language' from Skype, Xbox, Office and other services @ Slashdot
  5. An Apple facility that repairs iPhones in California won't stop calling 9-1-1—and nobody knows how to stop it @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Poland's surprisingly beautiful cheese @ bbc.com
  2. The EU cheese stability index @ politico.eu
  3. Can Heavy Metal change the molecular makeup of cheese? The "Curd Nerd" is betting his career on it. @ good.is
