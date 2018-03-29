Thursday deals: a Patriot Ignite 480 GB SSD for $95 and more

Greetings, gerbils! You'll be happy to know that my boxing bag is now fully in place, and my foot's healed. I expect to test both items real soon now. Of course, the most likely result is that the boxing bag will swing back to me and knock me flat on my rear. Given that risk, I knew I had to get this deals post done before going on an adventure. Here's today's findings.

SSD prices have been slowly but steadily dropping. Want some proof? Check out the Patriot Ignite 480 GB SSD. This SATA drive should push sequential data at 560 MB/s for reads and 545 MB/s for writes. Get this drive for a measly $94.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPSRY56. How that for a real deal?

Everyone's dying for a deal on RAM these days, and we're here to provide. The G.Skill Ripjaws V 16-GB set with two 8-GB DIMMs at a 3200 MT/s speed is on sale at Newegg for the sweet price of $164.99. That amount would normally get you boring 2400 MT/s DIMMs. If you want to push even further, you can have the G.Skill Sniper X 16-GB dual-channel kit with the sticks running at 3600 MT/s. This model will set you back $175 at Newegg.

Now, some music for your ears. The Sennheiser Game One headset is a well-respected piece of kit from a quality manufacturer. Its plush velvet ear-pads, noise-cancelling microphone, and excellent sound quality will make any gamer happy. This headset is personally approved by our own Jeff Kampman, and that's all you need to know. You wallet will approve, as well, as the headset is going for only $139.95 at Newegg.

If you're still hearing movies through a soundbar, or—heaven forbid–your TV's speakers, please, stop. Instead, check out this wonderful combo comprising a Pioneer VSX-531 5.1 receiver (with 4K support and four HDMI inputs) plus a set of Energy 5.1 Take Classic speakers. That's all you need for your own private cinema, and you can have the entire caboodle for the amount of $479.99 at Newegg.

Finally, in case you need an extra chunk of storage, you could do a lot worse than the Seagate Barracuda 4-TB hard drive and its 256 MB of cache. Newegg will hand the drive to you in exchange for $89.99 if you use the promo code EMCPSRY55. Get going fast—that offer only lasts through today.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.