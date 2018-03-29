Dell XPS 15 2-in-1s with Kaby Lake-G chips are ready to hit the road

Intel's "Hades Canyon" NUC isn't the only machine coming down the pipe with Intel's Kaby Lake-G chips inside—or more specifically, "eight-gen Core processors with Radeon RX Vega M graphics." Dell is now shipping the updated version of its XPS 15 2-in-1 convertible laptop with those chips inside. We wrote about the machine when it was announced back in January, so let's see what's changed.

As a refresher, the 65-W versions of Kaby Lake-G have an AMD Radeon Vega M GL graphics chip with 1280 stream processors packed neatly into 20 compute units. Those shaders work with instructions and data stored on a 4 GB pool of on-package HBM2 memory. The graphics core could boost to around 1011 MHz when conditions allow.

The machines aren't exactly the same as described in January, however. The optional high-resolution touch display has gotten a spec boost from the originally-reported 3200x1800 resolution to 3840x2160. All XPS 15 2-in-1s have a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports to go along with two USB 3.1 Gen 1 connectors.

Prices appear to have risen since Dell announced these laptops back in January, too. The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 with a Kaby Lake-G chip starts at $1500 with an Intel Core i5-8305G, 8 GB of 2400 MT/s DDR4 memory, a 256 GB M.2 NVMe hard drive, and a 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen display. An extra $200 bumps the processor up to a Core i7-8705G. Another intermediate step at $1800 doubles the amount of system memory to 16 GB. The most expensive of four versions swaps out the 1920x1080 screen for a 3840x2160 touch-sensitive IPS panel, and rings up at a quite-substantial $2200. Dell says XPS 15 2-in-1s ordered today could arrive as soon as April 12 with "express delivery" or by April 19 with standard shipping.