Samsung Notebook 3 and Notebook 5 get a smart look and modern CPUs

While some websites were busy yesterday posting mirthful product announcements and reviews, Samsung was tweeting about serious business. The company has updated Notebook 3 and Notebook 5 laptops in three different sizes. The announcement was a little vague about the hardware specs, but we'll do our best to describe the midrange laptops. What's quite clear is that the new portables have a sleek look thanks to metal bodies with no exposed fasteners. Although we have photos, all you'd need to do is imagine a recent MacBook Pro with more ports and the word "Samsung" on the lid.

All three models will come with Intel seventh-generatation two-core (Kaby Lake-U) or meatier eighth-generation four-core (Kaby Lake-RU) processors and unspecified amounts of DDR4 memory. Processor graphics are standard, but 15" Notebook 3 buyers can opt for an Nvidia GeForce MX 110 card with 2 GB of its own memory, while Notebook 5 buyers can shell out for a GeForce MX 150 pixel-pusher with 2 GB of GDDR5 memory.

All the new machines get 1x1 802.11ac Wi-Fi and an Ethernet jack for network connectivity. The smaller Notebook 3 weighs in at 3.7 lbs (1.66 kg) while both 15" models begin at 4.3 lbs (1.97 kg). The three laptops are just about 0.8" thick (1.9 cm) and carry 43-Wh batteries. The sides of the machine have three USB ports, the aforementioned Ethernet connector, an audio combo jack, and an HDMI output.

Samsung was especially coy about the displays, saying only that the 14" Notebook 3 has an "HD resolution" panel that we assume has 1366 columns and 768 rows of color-changing pixel elements. Shoppers looking at the 15" Notebook 3 can pick "HD" or "Full HD" resolutions, while the Notebook 5 is available only with the presumably-1920x1080 display. Samsung says all Notebook 3 and Notebook 5 models have dual-storage systems with SSD and HDD data-retention hardware, but was silent on the matter of capacity. The company also notes the keyboard has ergonomically-crafted keycaps, but was mum on the subject of backlighting.

Samsung says the Notebook 3 and Notebook 5 will start shipping in select countries later this month and will see a wider release during Q2 2018. The Notebook 5 comes with a silver finish. Notebook 3 buyers get to choose from gray, charcoal, and peach finishes. There's also a white color option exclusive to the 15" version of the Notebook 3.