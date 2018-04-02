April Fools news roundup

Any bit of news one reads on April 1 has a pretty good chance of being a joke, but yesterday being a Sunday meant the joke-to-reality ratio was especially high. We couldn't resist posting a couple of joke articles of our own. I will add that Jellies vs. Whales is a "real joke," as the game is actually under development. News outlets and manufacturers around the web got in the fun, too. Here are some of the highlights.

My personal non-drfish-favorite was Wccftech's especially-earnest-looking leak about Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1180 Ti graphics card. The post is written in the outlet's usual voice and only goes completely off the rails when Half Life 3 benchmarks show up about two-thirds of the way through. The article then concludes with details of an especially-draconian hardware DRM scheme that, oddly enough, doesn't really seem all that far-fetched.

Nvidia itself joined in the fun by announcing its GeForce Academy of Gaming. The university offers majors in Hardware Studies, Esports management, and Gameosophy, where students will debate the merits of loot crate systems and attempt to answer the question as to whether or not the cake truly was a lie.

AMD itself stayed above the fray as far as we can tell, but Wccftech wrote about an extreme expansion of the collaboration between the red graphics team and Intel, saying that Intel would manufacture the 10,240-stream-processor Radeon RX Canis chip. While this would have at one point seemed far too ridiculous to ever be possible, developments in the last few months have shown that the rivals are willing to work together when it suits them.

University classes on playing games might not be terribly useful, but everyone at TR would love to see Logitech's Business Speak Detection Software become reality. The Business Speak (BS) detector uses artificial intelligence to analyze web conference participants' faces and monitor audio streams to flag speech containing any BS. As great as it would be, we have to imagine the indicator LED wouldn't last through the average tech conference keynote speech.

Razer makes a habit of teasing products that won't necessarily be shipping, and the company's Project Venom v2 fits that category. The accessory and laptop manufacturer says the neon green liquid contains nanobots that can help "level the playing fields between yourself and pro gamers." The nanobots link up with the company's Synapse software utility to improve control within games. There was nary any mention of what happens to those micro-mites when Razer's cloud servers go offline.

Google's various international offices went completely bananas. The Chrome OS team claimed to have Chromebooks that could actually be powered by banana peels under development. The company's Japanese arm showed off gesture typing on physical keyboards and the Australian office said the company is rebranding itself as "Googz". Google Maps' blog contained a post from celebrity striped-shirt-wearer Waldo offering an opportunity to play "Where's Waldo" in Google Maps.

These were just some of the highlights of yesterday's hijinks. PCGamesN has a longer list of gaming- and technology-related April Fool's pranks from yesterday. BGR has its own roundup that includes jokes from more mainstream publications and companies.