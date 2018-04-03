World Party Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. Fractal Design Meshify C tempered-glass case review @ PC Perspective
  2. Corsair H115i Pro liquid cooler review @ Gamers Nexus
  3. AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 vs Nvidia G-Sync @ HardOCP
  4. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 review @ HotHardware
  5. SteelSeries Rival 600 mouse review @ KitGuru
  6. Intel Hades Canyon NUC8i7HVK NUC review @ Legit Reviews
  7. Roccat Horde Aimo keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Viotek GN32Q 32-inch curved 1440p 144Hz monitor review @ ThinkComputers

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Murderous pet friends are the real meaning of Far Cry 5 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Niantic pays $1.6 million settlement over failed Pokemon Go event @ Ars Technica
  3. The Steam Machine is quietly dying @ Quarter To Three
  4. Competitive sniping game SpyParty finally hitting Steam after eight years @ Ars Technica (worth a read even if the game isn't on your radar)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Sharpening with Bluetooth @ HackADay
  2. Software turns knitting machines into 3D printers @ New Atlas
  3. Zen and the art of Japanese tea robots @ HackADay
  4. Intel files patent for energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware @ Slashdot
  5. HairIO: an interactive extension of the self @ HackADay (worth a watch even if you don't have hair extensions)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. NOAA just prevented SpaceX from showing its rocket in orbit @ Ars Technica
  2. NASA looking into robo-bees to explore Mars from the air @ New Atlas
  3. Is It illegal to trick a robot? @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. A brief history of cheddar cheese @ eatsiptrip.10best.com
  2. Multi-coloured LEDs make for a beautiful colour clock @ HackADay
