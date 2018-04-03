Gigabyte whips out 31 new Coffee Lake motherboards

If you read Jeff's story on Intel's new chipsets this morning, you already figured that Gigabyte is launching a full salvo of new motherboards today. In total, the company is releasing six motherboards based on the H370 chipset, ten motherboards with the H310 chipset onboard, and a whopping 15 motherboards based on the B360 chipset.

As you'd expect, most of the motherboards are variations on a theme. Starting from the top, we have the ATX H370 Aorus Gaming 3 in standard and Wifi versions. Predictably, the only difference between the boards is that the Wifi version includes a CNVi Wi-Fi card in the box. Otherwise, both are full-featured H370-chipset mobos with dual M.2 sockets, a pair of USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, and Realtek's latest ALC1220-VB audio codec. These boards also have some flashy styling and RGB LED accents.

Moving down the line, we have the H370-HD3. This offering is very much like the two boards above except it does away with all the glitz. It also loses the fancy audio codec—stepping down to an ALC887—but it gains a VGA port. Gigabyte's two microATX H370 offerings are very close relatives of the HD3. The H370M-D3H has all of the same connectors besides the few PCIe slots it loses due to its smaller size. The H370M-DS3H gains a DisplayPort connector, but lacks USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports. Finally, there's the Mini-ITX H370N Wifi that Jeff talked about at length this morning.

Gigabyte has way too many B360 variants for us to cover in detail, but we'll hit the main notes. Four of the boards get Aorus branding: the B360 Aorus Gaming 3 (in standard and Wifi variants), the microATX B360M Aorus Gaming 3, and the Mini-ITX B360N Aorus Gaming Wifi. These are the fanciest boards in the series, as you could expect from their premium branding. All four of these boards look a lot like their H370 cousins, and despite the budget-oriented nature of the B360 chipset, they all get at least one USB 3.1 Gen 2 port.

ATX motherboards bearing Gigabyte's own branding include the B360-HD3 and B360-HD3P, which differ only in that the HD3P trades the HD3's VGA port for a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port. MicroATX models include the B360M with -D3H, -DS3H, -HD3, -D3V, -D2V, -D3P, -H, and Gaming HD designations. The last two boards appear to be identical besides that the Gaming HD says "Gaming" on it. The other models differ primarily in their selection of expansion slots and rear-panel ports. Of note are the B360M-D3P's dual DisplayPort and USB 3.1 Gen 2 connectors and the B360M-D3V's old-school parallel port. Finally, the B360N-Wifi is very much a stripped-down version of its Aorus sibling.

Gigabyte's offerings based on Intel's H310 chipset are once again difficult to differentiate without diving into the details of the slots and ports on offer. There's only one ATX board: the H310-D3. It's fairly unremarkable aside from its trio of legacy PCI slots. The rest of the series fits the microATX form factor and comprises the H310M-HD2, -DS2, -DS2V, -S2, -S2H, -S2P, -S2V, -H, and -A models. Due to the sharply-limited high-speed I/O available on the H310 chipset, these boards miss out entirely on USB 3.1 Gen 2 and have to use PCIe 2.0 x2 connectivity for their M.2 sockets. When it comes down to raw performance, though, these boards should run their Coffee Lake CPUs about as fast as any others.

If you're looking to buy, buy, buy today, Newegg already has some of boards in stock. You can pick up an H370M-D3H for $90, a DisplayPort-equipped H370M-DS3H for $95, an ATX H370-HD3 for $100, the Mini-ITX H370N-Wifi for $130, and finally, the top-end H370 Aorus Gaming 3 Wifi for $140. If the B360 chipset is more your thing, prices start at just $70 for the B360M-DS3H, $80 for the B360M-D3H with a USB Type-C connector, $90 for the B360-HD3P (currently out of stock), and $120 for the B360 Aorus Gaming 3 Wifi. None of the H310 boards are represented at retail yet, but we'd expect the rest of the line to appear in the coming weeks.