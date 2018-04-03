ASRock fills out its Coffee Lake collection with 16 new boards

Any time you're talking about the launch of new motherboards based on new chipsets, you can't count out ASRock. The company has sixteen boards launching today: four based on Intel's H370 chipset, six based on B360, and another six based on the H310 variant. While ASRock is somewhat known for its unusual products, this most recent round of offerings seems to keep to the straight and narrow.

Starting off with the H370 boards, we have the Fatal1ty H370 Performance at the top. This board looks a lot like a Z370 board thanks to aggressive visual design and RGB LED accents. Feature-wise, it's arguably the most complete board in ASRock's new lineup. It has a trio of M.2 sockets—one of which is meant for Wi-Fi cards—and a pair of USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports in Type-A and Type-C flavors. Otherwise, this model is mostly notable for its high-end integrated audio.

ASRock's other H370 boards include the ATX H370 Pro4, the microATX H370M Pro4, and the Mini-ITX H370M-ITX/ac. Aside from their size, the two Pro4 boards are nearly identical. The microATX model loses only a single PCIe 3.0 x1 slot and a fan connector versus its larger sibling. Meanwhile, the H370M-ITX/ac is the only H370 board from ASRock to include a Wi-Fi card. Due to its size, it makes a few other sacrifices like dropping the second M.2 storage slot and USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port present on its bigger brothers. The H370M-ITX/ac does have dual Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet ports, though.

Moving over to the Intel B360 chipset, there are two boards boasting Fatal1ty branding. The B360 Gaming K4 and B360M Performance are both bedecked with stylish accents, including onboard RGB LED lighting. The boards sacrifice very little compared to their H370-equipped cousins. Both have three M.2 sockets, although their second storage slots are reduced to PCIe x2 speed. They also bear a pair of USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports. The ATX B360 Gaming K4 retains the fancy audio from the H370 Performance, but the B360M drops down to a still-respectable ALC892 codec.

ASRock has another ATX board, the B360 Pro4. As with the H370 boards above, this model has a very similar microATX sibling, the B360M Pro4. The only differences on the smaller board are once again the number of expansion slots and fan headers. There's also the B360M-HDV, which appears to be more of a budget-oriented board. It only has the one storage-style M.2 socket, so you'd have to use an actual PCIe slot for a Wi-Fi card. It also skips out on the USB Type-C port and downgrades the audio hardware compared to the B360M Pro4. Finally, the B360M-ITX/ac is most closely related to the B360M-HDV, although it regains the E-key M.2 socket for the included Wi-Fi card. It also has a DisplayPort connection onboard.

All of ASRock's H310-based boards are microATX or smaller. The H310M-G/M.2 and H310M-HDV/M.2 are extremely similar. On either board, you get an M.2 socket with 4 lanes of PCIe 2.0 connectivity, and Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet. The H310M-G also has onboard RGB LED lighting and an addressable light-strip header. Next up, the H310M-HDVP loses two lanes off of its M.2 socket but gains a legacy PCI slot. The H310M-HDV and H310M-DGS are even smaller than their siblings, but not quite Mini-ITX-sized—more like AMD's DTX. Those are very basic boards that don't even have M.2 sockets. However, the H310M-ITX/ac has two: one PCIe 2.0 x4 for storage and an E-key socket for the included Wi-Fi card.

Folks keen to upgrade will no doubt be pleased to find these circuit platters for sale already. The Fatal1ty H370 Performance will run you $125, and the H370M-ITX/ac will run you $109, but both are currently out of stock. In-stock models include the H370 Pro4 for $104 and the H370M Pro4 for $98. B360 offerings on sale include the B360M-HDV for $75, the B360M Pro4 for $86, the B360 Pro4 for $95, the B360M-ITX/ac for $98, and the B360 Gaming K4 for $120—although those last two are again, currently out of stock. Folks looking instead to save a few pennies will be happy to see the H310M-DGS for $58 and the H310M-HDV for $59.