Gigabyte Aero laptops get a six-core step-up

Did you read our boy Eric's review of Gigabyte's latest Aero 15X laptop? If not, head over there and give it a perusal. That machine's combination of a hot-off-the-fab Core i7-8750H CPU and super-efficient GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q produces impressive performance for its size. It's the top model in Gigabyte's recently-refreshed laptop series, but it's not the only such laptop launching today.

As discussed at length in the aforementioned review, the Aero 15X has a 15.6" 144-Hz IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution. Alternatively, you can get one with a 3840x2160 IPS display. While the 4K screen only refreshes at 60 Hz, it can reproduce 100% of the wide Adobe RGB color space. The six-core Core i7-8750H CPU and GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q are both standard equipment for this model, too. The Aero 15X will take up to 32GB of DDR4 memory running at up to 2666 MT/s in its two SO-DIMM slots, and it has two M.2 sockets for SATA or NVMe storage.

If you don't need that kind of graphics performance, you might prefer the standard Aero 15. This model is very similar to the "X" model—it comes with the same Core i7-8750H CPU and 144-Hz 1920x1080 IPS LCD screen. The only real difference is that Gigabyte outfits it with a GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics chip instead of the GTX 1070 of the top model. The more petite graphics processor should improve battery life at the cost of a bit of gaming performance.

Gigabyte is also refreshing its Aero 14 laptops with the Core i7-8750H. As you have probably already guessed, these machines house smaller 14" displays. The screen in question is an IPS LCD, and comes in 2560x1440 resolution. Gigabyte outfits the Aero 14 with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB graphics chip, and like its bigger cousins, the Aero 14 still has two M.2 sockets for storage. Unlike the Aero 15s, it comes with 16 GB of RAM as standard.

Interestingly, all three laptops' keyboards can also be configured with macros on a per-key basis. The Aero 15 family has per-key RGB LED backlighting, while the Aero 14 makes do with white. The Aero 14's keyboard will apparently auto-adjust its backlight brightness based on ambient lighting, too. A single Thunderbolt 3 port exists on all three models, and all three come with the same 94-Whr battery. Gigabyte doesn't say anything about battery life, but we found our Aero 15X to last about 5.5 hours under our demanding BrowserBench2 test—a respectable result for a gaming laptop, particularly given that we had to test it using the High Performance power plan.

If you like the look of these six-core laptops, Gigabyte says that they'll be available later this month. The company didn't give any details on the pricing of the Aero 14, but says that the Aero 15 with a GTX 1060 will go for $1999, the Aero 15X with a 144-Hz display will go for $2299, and the Aero 15X with the Ultra HD display and Windows 10 Pro will go for $2499.