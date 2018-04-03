MSI reveals a truckload of new Coffee Lake mobos

Today's a seriously-busy day at TR HQ. Intel has let loose a truckload of new products, and so have a handful of major manufacturers. Right now, we're diving deep into the world of MSI motherboards packing Intel's latest H370, B360, and H310 chipsets. Let's roll.

The dragon company already has a good number of Z370-based motherboards. That's probably the reason why it only brought three H370-based offerings to the party. The highest-end model is the H370 Gaming Pro Carbon. This board has a few bells and whistles, including a heatsink-topped M.2 PCIe x4 slot and an un-armored M.2 slot, an Intel Gigabit Ethernet controller, and a metal-reinforced main PCIe slot. Sound output is handled by a Realtek ALC1220 codec and isolated audio paths. Around the back, there are Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen2 connectors. Oh, right, this slab o' circuits also has RGB LED lighting for color-coordinating efforts.

The H370 chipset also appears onboard a couple more sedate offerings. The H370 Gaming Plus drops down to one M.2 slot, encloses only the main PCIe slot in a metal jacket, and makes do with a Realtek ALC892 codec. Meanwhile, the H370M Bazooka goes back up to two M.2 slots but doesn't have USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports.

It seems that most of the eggs in MSI's basket are labeled "B360." The manufacturer seems to think this chipset will be a popular one, as it has a total of 13 variations on the theme. The B360 Gaming Pro Carbon and Gaming Plus are similar to their H370 siblings. The B360 Gaming Arctic is a match for the Gaming Plus models save for the rather-fetching all-white color scheme. The B360M Gaming Plus is likewise similar to the its bigger brother save for the number of available PCIe slots and the use of a Realtek ALC887 codec. Small-form-factor builders might eyeing the B360I Gaming Pro AC and its two M.2 slots, Intel-powered 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and RGB LED lighting.

That's not the end of it, though. The B360M Mortar and Mortar Titanium have two M.2 slots, Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, and a metal-reinforced main PCIe slot. The Titanium variation also wraps its DIMM slots in steel. The B360M Bazooka appears to exactly match the H370M Bazooka save for the chipset itself.

The B360M is also MSI's apparent choice for laid-back all-business motherboards. The B360-A Pro has a a single M.2 slot, USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports in Type-A and Type-C clothing, Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet, and a Realtek ALC892 audio codec. Meanwhile, the B360-F Pro is aimed at (sigh) cryptocurrency miners and packs 17 PCIe x1 slots and no USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports. Finally for this chipset, the B360M Pro-VDH, -VH, and -VD are all extremely similar, differing only on the choice of display outputs and the presence of of a lone Type-C USB port on the VDH model.

MSI also has a total of 12 H310 mobos on display. We're not going over them in detail, though, since they're all takes on their similarly-named siblings with B360 and H370 chipsets.

Newegg has 14 of MSI's boards for sale, though a handful are currently showing as out of stock. The H370 Gaming Pro Carbon will set you back $140 and the Gaming Plus variation is going for $120. In descending price order, you can find the B360 Gaming Arctic for $130, the B360M Mortar Titanium for $105, the B360 Gaming Plus for $110, and the B360-A Pro and B360M Mortar for $100. On the affordable end, Newegg will hand you the the B360M Pro-VH for $80, the B360M Pro-VD for $79, the H310M Gaming Plus for $75, and the H310 M Pro-M2 for $70. Particularly budget-conscious builders can check out the H310M Pro-VDH for $65, the H130M Pro-VH for $63, and finally the H130M Pro-VD for $60.