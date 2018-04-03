Acer caffeinates its Nitro 5 gaming laptops

Acer's Nitro 5 laptops have offered a wide range of hardware configurations at relatively-affordable prices since their introduction last year. The manufacturer hopes that a heaping helping of Intel eighth-generation Core processors will make the package an even more attractive option for game-playing buyers.

The headline news is the addition of new multi-core CPU options, but improved Intel 9560 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi comes along for the ride. Some configurations will bear a "+" next to the CPU name, denoting the presence of Intel's Optane Memory device in concert with a spinning platter hard drive. Acer didn't go into much detail, but did spill the beans on a Core i5-8300H-equipped model, and it says that variants with Core i7 CPUs and Core i7+ setups are in development.

Other than the new processors and Wi-Fi, the machines don't seem to have changed much. The signature red hinge and crimson-illuminated keyboard remain, as does the port selection that includes a Gigabit Ethernet jack, an HDMI 2.0 output, and USB ports in Type-A and Type-C flavors. Acer offers configurations with up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and 512-GB NVMe storage devices.

A sample configuration with a Core i5-8300H processor, 8 GB of DDR4 memory, a 15.6" IPS 1920x1080 display, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, and 1 TB hard drive will ring in at $750. A higher-spec version with a 256 GB SSD instead of the platter drive and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti in place of the plain-Jane GTX 1050 will cost an extra $100. We imagine most gamers would find the upcharge is worth the enhanced responsiveness of an SSD worth and the extra gaming chops of the GTX 1050 Ti. Acer expects the refreshed Nitro 5 to hit store shelves in May.