Dell adds eighth-gen goodness to its evergreen XPS 15 laptop

Dell's XPS 15 notebook has made a name for itself as one of the best premium Windows notebooks around. The company recently introduced a 2-in-1 version of this machine with Intel's G-series processors inside, and now it's time for the traditional version to get more cores and threads thanks to Intel's recently-revealed eighth-gen mobile Core processors. Let's dig in and take a look at the refreshed version of Dell's clamshell XPS 15.

Buyers will be able to configure the XPS 15 (model 9570) with the quad-core Intel Core i5-8300H, the six-core i7-8750HQ, or a non-descript Intel Core i9 processor that's probably the i9-8950HK. Although the default choice for graphics is the processors' IGP, the machines will have options for a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards, both with 4 GB of RAM.

The default display is a 1920x1080 screen with 100% sRGB coverage, a claimed 1200:1 contast ratio, and maximum brightness up to 400 cd/m2. The tempting display option is the 4K touch display with 100% Adobe RGB coverage and a claimed 1500:1 contrast ratio. Storage options include a combo set with a 128-GB SSD along with a 1-TB SSD, and solid-state storage up to a 1-TB NVMe drive.

Dell says the new XPS 15 can go for a purported 20.5 hours without a meeting with a power plug, though we figure that's for models with the optional 97-Whr battery pack at best. The XPS 15 tips the scales at bewteen 4 lb (1.8 kg) to 4.5 lb (2 kg) depending on the exact model. The newest XPS 15s start at $1000 and will be available in May of this year.