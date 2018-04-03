Dell G-series notebooks let every gamer dive into Coffee Lake

As part of the onslaught of Coffee Lake chips percolating their way into notebooks and desktops today, Dell introduced three new models of accessible gaming laptops under a new G brand. These notebooks range from the basic G3 to the mid-range G5 all the way up to a G7 model with the potential to house Intel's first Core i9 mobile CPU.

The G3 series includes two notebooks: one 15.6" model and one 17.3" model. The G3 15 and G3 17 both use 1920x1080 IPS panels, and buyers can choose to push pixels to those displays with GTX 1050 4 GB, GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB, or Max-Q GTX 1060 6 GB graphics processors. Dell will offer Core i5-8300H quad-core and Core i7-8750H six-core CPU options on these machines. Storage options range from a 1-TB SSHD with an 8-GB cache to dual-drive SSD-and-mechanical-disk combos to 256 GB or 512 GB NVMe SSDs.

Available expansion options include a welcome HDMI 2.0 display output, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port with optional Thunderbolt 3 support, and an SD card reader. The G3 series will start at $749, and budding gamers-on-the-go can consider "Licorice Black" and "Recon Blue" finishes on both the G3 15 and G3 17. An "Alpine White" finish will be exclusive to the G3 15, though.

The G5 appears to be an upgrade to the well-liked Inspiron 15 7000 series. Dell will offer 1920x1080 or 3840x2160 IPS display options on this 15.6" machine, and those displays can come with GTX 1050 4 GB, GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB, or Max-Q GTX 1060 6 GB graphics processors behind them. The G5 makes Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C a standard feature alongside three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, and an HDMI 2.0 output.

Storage options range from a plain 1 TB hard drive to dual-drive setups to 256 GB or 512 GB NVMe SSDs. Like the G3 series, buyers can choose between Core i5-8300H and Core i7-8750H CPU options on this system. The G5 will be available in "Beijing Red" and matte black colorways, and prices will start at $799.

The range-topping G7 bulks up with a Core i9-8950HK CPU option. Like the G5, this 15.6" system can be configured with 1920x1080 or 3840x2160 displays, though the beefy CPU option still comes alongside GTX 1050 4 GB, GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB, or Max-Q GTX 1060 6 GB graphics options. The G7 does add Killer networking gear for client-side packet prioritization to its gaming arsenal, though storage options still range through mechanical hard drives alone all the way up to NVMe SSDs.

Also like the G5, the G7 offers Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C as a standard feature alongside three USB 3.0 Type-A ports and an SD card reader. Aspiring buyers can deck this system out in "Licorice Black" or "Alpine White" finishes. Pricing starts at $849 but will likely achieve stratospheric heights with all the option boxes ticked.