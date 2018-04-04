Gigabyte brews three updated Aorus laptops

Yesterday we wrote about Gigabyte's 31 new motherboards in standard and primo Aorus flavors, plus six-core fortification of its Aero laptops. That means today we'll be spilling the Coffee Lake beans on the company's Aorus X9 DT, X7 DT v8, and X5 v8 laptops. All three new models sport Intel's eighth-generation Core processors and, 2666 MT/s DDR4 memory, factory-calibrated 144-Hz IPS G-Sync displays, and room for two M.2 storage devices plus a 2.5" hard drive. The NVMe drives on all three machines are accompanied by 1-TB spinning platter hard drives.

The Aorus X5 v8 is a stout machine despite its halfway-up-the-ladder badging. The fastest available processor is a six-core Core i7-8850H chip, and the pair of memory slots can hold up to 32 GB of 2666 MT/s DDR4. A GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card throws pixels at a 15.6" IPS display with a resolution of 1920x1080. The notebook weighs 5.5 lbs (2.5 kg) and measures 15.4" wide, 10.7" deep, and 0.9" thick (39 cm x 27 cm x 2.3 cm). These dimensions are actually compact compared to the machines coming up next.

Gigabyte's Aorus X7 DT v8 has room for up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory spread across four SO-DIMM slots. The 17.3" screen is bigger than the one on the X5 v8, but has the same 1920x1080 resolution. That setup should make it easier for the GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card to keep framerates closer to that blazing 144-Hz refresh rate. This desktop replacement measures 16.9" wide, 12" deep, and 0.9" thick (43 cm x 31 cm x 2.5 cm) and tips the scales at a beefy 7.0 lbs (3.2 kg).

Buyers that want a Core i9 CPU in an Aorus laptop can look forward to the eagle-badged X9 DT. The machine has similar specs to the X7 model above, but packs an overclockable Core i9-8950HK CPU that runs at 4.8 GHz when conditions allow. The notebook's width is the same as that of the X7, but the depth grows a bit to 12.4" and the thickness swells to 1.2" (43 cm x 24 cm x 3.0 cm). Likewise, the weight increases to 7.9 lbs (3.6 kg).

All this scoot doesn't come cheap. The Aorus X5 v8-CL4D with an Intel Core i7-8850H, 16 GB of DDR4 memory, a 256-GB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 will cost $2599. The X7 DT v8-CL4D will ring in at $2999 when equipped with the same processor and memory configuration coupled with a GeForce GTX 1080, a 512-GB NVMe SSD, and a 17.3" IPS screen. The big-daddy X9 DT-CL5M will trade for a princely $3899 with the same graphics card and screen as the X7, an overclockable Core i9-8950HK CPU, 32 GB of DDR4 memory, and a 1-TB NVMe SSD. Gigabyte says all three models will start shipping later this month, and they'll come ensconced in eco-friendly packaging made primarily from rice husks. The company backs all of its Aorus laptops with a two-year warranty.