The Odyssey Z is Samsung's fastest gaming laptop

Samsung launched its Odyssey series of gaming laptops last year. While they look like nice machines, the graphics options topped out at a GeForce GTX 1050, probably leaving some gamers unsatified. The company's latest gaming laptop, the Odyssey Z, takes a leap toward high-end gaming performance by stepping up to a GeForce GTX 1060.

The GeForce in question has 6 GB of GDDR5 memory. Samsung calls it a "Max-P" variation, but we checked in with Nvidia and were told that that's not an official designation—it's just a regular GTX 1060. The graphics chip is paired with a six-core Core i7 CPU that must be either a Core i7-8750H or a Core i7-8850H. That's a not a poor pairing for a laptop that's only 0.7" (18 mm) thick.

All that hardware stays cool thanks to a custom design that Samsung calls Z AeroFlow. Two "Z Blade" blowers are fed by intakes on the bottom and top of the machine and shove air across a vapor chamber venting out the notebook's sides. Given the amount of airflow on hand, this machine likely isn't quiet, but Samsung says there's a silent mode available via a shortcut key that will limit fan noise to sub-audible levels.

In a machine with this kind of power we'd like to see a 144 Hz display, but Samsung doesn't specify anything beyond that it's a 15.6" screen with 1920x1080 resolution. The system will be sold with up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory, and storage options are exclusively NVMe SSDs up to 1 TB in capacity. The press release doesn't spare any words for the Odyssey Z's battery life, but given the hardware on offer and the 54-WHr juice pack, we'd expect it to be reasonable outside of gaming workloads.

External connectivity on the Odyssey Z comprises a USB 3.0 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 connector, an HDMI output, and a 3.5-mm headphone-mic combo jack. The images also show an Ethernet port, even though Samsung doesn't list it in the Odyssey Z's specifications. The company didn't talk pricing, but says that its fastest gaming laptop to date will be available in the US in the third quarter of this year.