Kingston A1000 SSDs offer NVMe storage on the cheap

Kingston made the leap into the realm of NVMe SSDs about ten months ago with the release of the KC1000-series SSDs. Someone in the company's marketing department must really like the number 1000. Not only does Kingston sell the DCP1000 datacenter-class drives, it's now let loose a new lineup of affordable PCIe storage devices bearing the A1000 moniker.

The drives all use a Phison E8 controller and 3D TLC NAND of unspecified make to deliver up to up to 1500 MB/s of sustained read performance across two PCIe 3.0 lanes. All the drives have the same sequential read speed rating, but write speeds vary by capacity. The 960 GB unit is the fastest, writing at up to 1000 MB/s. Random I/O performance also varies by model, again cresting with the largest drive's 120K random read IOPS and 100K random write IOPS.

The 240 GB version is rated to handle of 150 TB of writes over its life, the 480 GB model can take 300 TB, and the largest drive is rated for 600 TB. Kingston didn't say if the drive controller is the DRAM-less PS5008-E8T or the DRAM-cached PS5008-E8, but Les Tokar over at SSD Review took his review sample apart and found E8 silicon and a DRAM chip inside.

Kingston's A1000 M.2 NVMe SSDs are available now from the company's web store and have a five-year warranty. The 240 GB model costs $120, the 480 GB version is $220, and the 960 GB will set buyers back $403. We imagine the drives will show up at Amazon and Newegg pretty soon for similar prices. Those tags put the drives right up against tough competition from the likes of Samsung's 960 Evo drives.