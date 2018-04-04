Wednesday deals: a RAM-and-SSD combo, displays, and more

Good afternoon, gerbils. We're still reeling from Intel's simultaneous release of its eighth-gen mobile and desktop CPUs and consumer chipsets. But as they say, there's no rest for the wicked. We need to hunt down deals. Here's today's catch.

Today's highlight is a combo deal. We've long been bemoaning the high prices of RAM and SSDs, so it's only fitting that the offer on hand takes care of both items in one fell swoop. Newegg will hand you a 16-GB kit of G.Skill RAM clocked at 2400 MT/s along with a Toshiba TR200 240 GB SSD for the mere sum of $190. Considering that the RAM alone costs $157, that's a pretty good deal to get a build started.

We're moving over to the display aisle, where you'll find the LG 27UD58P-B. This display has participated in TR deals multiple times for good reason. For one, it has an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160 and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. Second, there's FreeSync support on tap. Third, Newegg gave it an absurdly-low price tag of $299.99 with the promo code EMCPTPS23.

If you don't care much about high resolutions and prefer to have tons of monitor real estate, check out the LG 34UB67-B instead. This 34" ultra-wide display offers a resolution of 2560x1080 and 99% coverage of the sRGB color space. Additional niceties include a USB hub, built-in speakers, and a height-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand. Newegg has this monitor for just $249.99 with the promo code EMCXPTPT2. Get'em while they're hot.

All the talk of late is about affordable H370 and B360 motherboards, but there are deals running on primo Z370 gear, too. The ASRock Z370M-ITX/ac is such an item. This itty-bitty board has an M.2 slot and rather-impressive networking capabilities. It carries two Intel Gigabit Ethernet controllers plus Intel-powered 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. Buyers can get this on this feature-packed mobo for only $114.99 from Newegg. There's a $10 rebate card on hand, as well.

Accessorizing is important, particularly in the PC and console spaces. In-monitor (or in-TV) speakers are crummy, sad affairs lacking any real bass or definition. You'd do well to take a look at the Logitech Z623 set of 2.1 speakers as a replacement. This is a simple-but-quality set capable of delivering a combined 200 W RMS of power thanks to a 135-W sub and two 35-W satellite speakers. This kit would normally run you over $100, but you can get one today for a measly $84.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCPTPS36.

Dualshock 4 gamepads are ergonomic and versatile, as you can easily connect them to a PC. If silver is your color, you can have a Sony Dualshock 4 controller in that shade from Newegg for a pretty-low $39.99 if you use the promo code NEFPSEG10 (while stocks last). Hey, at that price, you can get a hold of two and get some Street Fighter going.

