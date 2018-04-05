Read a Road Map Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Gigabyte H370 Aorus Gaming 3 Wifi motherboard review @ PC Perspective
- MSI B360M Mortar Titanium review @ bit-tech
- Asus ROG Strix H370-F Gaming review @ Guru3D
- Intel B360 vs. Z370 benchmarks & 2666MHz vs. 3200MHz on i5-8400 @ Gamers Nexus
- Asus ROG Strix B360-F Gaming (Intel B360) @ Hexus
- Plextor M9Pe(Y) 512GB SSD review @ KitGuru
- Kingston A1000 960GB PCIe NVMe SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- Kingston KC1000 240 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- Intel Core i7-8750H review @ TechSpot
- Cooler Master MasterAir G100M CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers
Games, culture, and VR
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds will let you spectate your killer @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- SteamVR update adds auto-resolution and per-app settings @ Upload VR
- Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges review @ PC Perspective
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Coaxing water from desert air @ HackADay (sweet, now we just need to discover Arrakis)
- Google bans cryptomining Chrome extensions because they refuse to play by the rules @ Ars Technica
Science, technology, and space news
- Hubble Space Telescope spots the farthest known star @ Slashdot
- The world's fastest delivery drone takes off @ Slashdot
- Training plus a placebo may make a drug more effective @ Ars Technica
- Are mysterious dark patches in Venusian clouds microbial life? @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Where's your teen sleeping? Check Chuck E. Cheese, then Walmart @ wsj.com
- A gif-playing top hat for FRC 2018! @ HackADay
- 'Weird' Al writes cheese pun-filled 'New York Times' crossword @ rollingstone.com (best cheese-news ever?)