Read a Road Map Day Shortbread

by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. Gigabyte H370 Aorus Gaming 3 Wifi motherboard review @ PC Perspective
  2. MSI B360M Mortar Titanium review @ bit-tech
  3. Asus ROG Strix H370-F Gaming review @ Guru3D
  4. Intel B360 vs. Z370 benchmarks & 2666MHz vs. 3200MHz on i5-8400 @ Gamers Nexus
  5. Asus ROG Strix B360-F Gaming (Intel B360) @ Hexus
  6. Plextor M9Pe(Y) 512GB SSD review @ KitGuru
  7. Kingston A1000 960GB PCIe NVMe SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  8. Kingston KC1000 240 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  9. Intel Core i7-8750H review @ TechSpot
  10. Cooler Master MasterAir G100M CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Playerunknown's Battlegrounds will let you spectate your killer @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. SteamVR update adds auto-resolution and per-app settings @ Upload VR
  3. Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges review @ PC Perspective

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Coaxing water from desert air @ HackADay (sweet, now we just need to discover Arrakis)
  2. Google bans cryptomining Chrome extensions because they refuse to play by the rules @ Ars Technica

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Hubble Space Telescope spots the farthest known star @ Slashdot
  2. The world's fastest delivery drone takes off @ Slashdot
  3. Training plus a placebo may make a drug more effective @ Ars Technica
  4. Are mysterious dark patches in Venusian clouds microbial life? @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Where's your teen sleeping? Check Chuck E. Cheese, then Walmart @ wsj.com
  2. A gif-playing top hat for FRC 2018! @ HackADay
  3. 'Weird' Al writes cheese pun-filled 'New York Times' crossword @ rollingstone.com (best cheese-news ever?)
