Eizo's ColorEdge CG319X is an HDR display for professionals

If you want to work on HDR content, you need a suitable display just as much as someone who simply wants to enjoy HDR content. More than that, though, you'll want a display that you can trust to have accurate color representation. A suitable candidate would be Eizo's latest display, the ColorEdge CG319X. This 31.1" monitor uses an IPS panel in 4096x2160 resolution—that's DCI 4K rather than UHD 4K—and supports both Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) and Perceptual Quantizer modes for HDR images.

Folks familiar with Eizo's wares already know what to expect from this display's performance. The CG319X uses a 24-bit look-up table and can reproduce 10-bit color without having to use frame rate control. Eizo notes that the CG319X uses an IPS panel rated for a 1500:1 contrast ratio—excellent contrast for that panel type. The contrast figure is even more impressive considering the monitor's brightness tops out at 350 cd/m².

Eizo marks down the CG319X for a 60-Hz refresh rate and a 9-ms gray-to-gray response time. Those aren't the specs that the intended users of this monitor care about, though. Instead, those people are likely to be fixated on the CG319X's ability to reproduce 99% of the Adobe RGB color space, as well as 98% of the DCI-P3 color space. The monitor includes preset modes for Rec. 2020, Rec. 709, DCI, SMPTE-C, and EBU color spaces, and as mentioned above, it has special modes for both of the common HDR gamma curves.

To help ensure it's displaying the most accurate colors possible, the CG319X has its own built-in calibrator. Users can continue using the monitor while it's being calibrated, too. The display includes a light-shielding hood to filter nearby light pollution. Eizo says the CG319X also has a temperature sensor and an AI-tuned algorithm that will subtly adjust the monitor's colors to account for shifts due to temperature changes.

Gerbils keen to put eyes on the CG319X themselves can head to the NAB Show 2018 in Las Vegas. Otherwise, if you want to order one, you'll have to wait until next month. There's no word on pricing, but this sort of gear is well into the "if you have to ask" range.