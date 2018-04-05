Asus ROG Huracan makes landfall with style

There are signs on the horizon that we might see a respite from ridiculous graphics card and RAM prices. For now, though, one way to pick up a gaming machine without being price-gouged is to buy it pre-built. There have always been advantages to that approach, one of which is that you can get a machine with styling and creative design that's not easy to pull off in custom-built rigs. Nothing we've seen lately exemplifies that better than Asus' new ROG Huracan gaming desktop.

The Huracan—no doubt named after a certain supercar—is a compact gaming desktop 13 L in volume. That makes it about the same size as Corsair's One Pro. Asus notes that the Huracan's side cover is magnetic and can be folded back halfway or removed altogether to improve airflow, to "enable a CPU and GPU performance boost," and to automatically activate the internal RGB LED lighting. The inside of the cover is splashed with the stylized text that we've seen on some of the company's most recent motherboards.

The Huracan isn't just a pretty face, though. Buyers will have their option of six-core Coffee Lake CPUs: either the Core i5-8400 or the Core i7-8700. The machine can be configured with up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory running at 2666 MT/s and graphics card options ranging from the GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB on up to the GeForce GTX 1080. Storage spaces include one each of 2.5", 3.5", and M.2 devices. There's also a slim DVD-RW drive ensconced in the case.

Perhaps to make for better airflow, the Huracan's power supplies sit outside the machine itself. Yes, plural "supplies"—much like the Zbox Magnus EN1080K, the Huracan takes a pair of 180-W power adapters, or a 180-W-and-230-W set if you get the version with a GTX 1080. The front of the machine plays host to a pair of USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports as well as a USB 3.0 Type-C port. There's two more USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports on the back of the Huracan, too.

Asus didn't tell us how much the Huracan would run, unfortunately. We'll find out when it launches later this quarter.