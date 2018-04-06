EVGA Z10 Keyboard has a screen for stats

PC displays keep getting bigger, and their resolutions continually increase. Sometimes, though, even a modern 32" 4K display can't provide enough information at once. EVGA's latest Z10 mechanical keyboard is ready to offer gamers vital performance stats and other information on a red monochrome LCD display, in the vein of Logitech's G15 clicker. The Z10 is available with the buyer's choice between Kailh Blue and Brown switches. Kailh's switch color coding mimics that of market leader Cherry—the Blue type means "clicky tactile" and Brown corresponds to "quieter tactile."

The Z10's headline feature is its programmable LCD display that can show vital statistics like system temperatures and game frame rates. Users can display their choice of data from within EVGA's Precision X and E-LEET system monitoring and overclocking utilities.

The deluxe features don't end with the LCD readout. The Z10 keyboard has five macro keys, audio volume and lighting brightness sliders, dedicated multimedia keys, and an EVGA-logo-emblazoned "E-key" that disables the Windows keys for gaming sessions. The included textured wrist-rest latches onto the keyboard chassis using the magic of magnets. The Z10's lighting is all red all the time, but the keys are broken down into several zones whose lighting intensity and effects can be adjusted independently using the manufacturer's Unleashed software. Each side of the Z10 has a USB 2.0 pass-through port, a feature that should please left-handed gamers used to keyboards with right-side-only ports.

EVGA's Z10 mechanical gaming keyboard with its onboard LCD display rings in at a stout $150 in Kailh Blue and Kailh Brown flavors. For the time being, purchases from EVGA's web store also include a free X10 Carbon wired gaming mouse, an ambidextrous rodent that normally trades for about $50 by itself. Buyers that don't need or want the mouse can also find the Z10 keyboard at Amazon and Newegg. The manufacturer backs the keyboard with a three-year warranty.