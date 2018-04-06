Razer launches its own Game Store with exclusive discounts

Do you like buying games online, gerbils? Of course you do. How do you feel about buying them from Razer, though? If that sounds appetizing, it's a thing you can do now. Razer just launched the simply-titled Razer Game Store where you can buy games that are delivered—at least for now—as Steam or Uplay keys.

The Razer Game Store is tied into the company's zVault service. We didn't really talk about zVault when it launched last year, but it offers a unified currency that gamers can use for game sales and in-game purchases. The currency is called zGold, and by using it players earn zSilver which can then be redeemed for exclusive products from Razer's store. Players can also earn zSilver by playing games launched through Razer's Cortex software.

The company promises to have exclusive deals and promotions, meaning the store isn't just a front-end for Steam. Right now, if you buy Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Origins, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, or Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus from the Razer Game Store, you'll get a $15 voucher for your next purchase, a $10 voucher for Razer hardware, and double the zSilver you would normally have gotten.

Razer has also partnered with Ubisoft and Bethesda to offer big discounts on those companies' titles to celebrate the launch of the service. Highlights include your pick of Ghost Recon: Wildlands or For Honor for $19.80, or your choice of Skyrim Special Edition or Dishonored 2 for just $20. Furthermore, there's a discount code available right now that offers 15% off any single game, store-wide: RGSLAUNCH15.

Currently, the Razer Game Store is available with localized content, prices, and payment methods in the US, the UK, Germany, and France. The rest of Europe can access the English-language site and pay with Euros, while other countries are free to visit a global version of the site and pay in US dollars. Razer says it is committed to making sure all of the keys it sells on its store are "fully licensed."

If you're buying from the Razer Game Store, you'll get extra zSilver if you pay with the company's zGold currency—bringing you one step closer to that killer kitty ears attachment for your headset. Gaming is already a pretty cheap hobby, but we're always happy to save money, so another storefront with its own discounts is certainly welcome.