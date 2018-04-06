Friday deals: a ton of laptops and a 4K display for $229

Oh my, today is a unique day. We usually come up with lots of PC component deals, but for some not-so-strange reason, today it's almost all about mobile powerhouses. It's a great time to pick up a deal on a laptop fitted with last-gen-but-high-end Intel processors, and we picked out the best just for you. Let's get this show on the road.

The big daddy-o of the bunch is the Asus ROG Strix GL702VS-AH73. The name is a mouthful, so let us spell it out—you get a 17.3" 1920x1080 display with G-Sync support and a 75-Hz refresh rate to start. Pixel-pushing performance comes by way of a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card paired with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU. That processor drinks from 12 GB of RAM, while storage is provided by a combo setup with a 128-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive. This machine would normally cost a pretty penny, but you can get one today for only $1279 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPTER43.

If you prefer a slimmer, slicker machine, you'll love the Dell XPS 15 (9560). This well-thought-out laptop comes with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a spacious 512-GB SSD. Graphics horsepower is provided by a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card that slaps pixels onto a 1920x1080 display. Take this laptop home today for $1399 from Newegg while stocks last.

Next up, a Lenovo Legion Y520 (80WK001MUS) gaming portable. This 15.5" machine has an IPS 1920x1080 display fed by a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. That, in turn, is pushed by a Core i7-7700HQ processor accompanied by 16 GB of RAM. A familiar combo setup with a 128-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive makes room for all those games you'll be playing. Get your hands on this machine for a mere $929 at Newegg.

MSI hasn't been left out of this party. The company's GL62M (7RDX-NE1050i7) packs an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, a GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 8 GB of memory, and a storage combo setup with a 128-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive. The 1920x1080 IPS display in this unit is particularly good and offers 94% coverage of the NTSC color space. Get your hands on this mobile gaming station from Newegg Flash for only $689 after the promo code NEFPSDC10. Pay attention, though: the e-tailer will also hand you a generous $100 rebate card. Taking that into account, you can bring the laptop's price down to $589. Get one while stocks last.

Here's another Dell machine, the Inspiron 15 5570. This machine comes with a power-sipping eighth-gen Core i5-8250U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256-GB SSD. The display has a resolution of 1920x1080. Newegg will hand you this workhorse machine in exchange for just $599.99.

Heads up, anyone look for a cheap-and-good 4K display. Here's the LG 24UD58-B monitor. It's 24" across, has an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160 and 100% sRGB coverage, and offers FreeSync adaptive-refresh-rate support. The price tag can almost be misinterpreted as a mistake: $229.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCPTER63. By the way, our own Zak Killian uses this display for work and he has nothing but good things to say about its color accuracy.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.