Chuwi's HiGame could be the next Kaby Lake-G mini-PC

Intel's Hades Canyon NUC is an impressive machine for a lot of reasons, not least its performance and quiet manners. We're eager to see more machines hit the market with Intel's Kaby Lake-G chips inside, and it looks like the next such offering will be the Chuwi HiGame. This mini-PC comes equipped with a four-core, eight-thread Core i5-8305G CPU with accompanying Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics.

Chuwi says that the HiGame will be a mini-PC measuring 6.8" wide by 6.2" deep by 2.9" tall (17.3 cm x 15.8 cm x 7.3 cm). That puts its volume at two liters: somewhat larger than the Hades Canyon NUC. Along those lines, the HiGame should have the same memory and storage accomodations as a Zotac Zbox Magnus: two SO-DIMM slots, an M.2 socket, and a 2.5" drive bay. Chuwi expects to ship the machine with 8 GB of RAM and a 128-GB SSD. The Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics core has 4 GB of HBM2 memory onboard.

The Chuwi HiGame is slated to come with a nice selection of external connectivity. You get five USB 3.0 ports on the back and a Thunderbolt 3 port on the front. Video connections comprise two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.3 connections. Curiously, Chuwi elected to put the 3.5-mm headphone and microphone jacks on the back of the machine. A Gigabit Ethernet jack completes the collection of exterior ports. If you'd prefer to do away with wires, the HiGame will also have 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

The HiGame should a great machine for e-sports gaming at 1920x1080. Depending on how sturdy the carrying handles are, it could be a convenient pick-up and take-along PC, too. The big question mark surrounding Chuwi's little box is the price. Chuwi says it will open an Indiegogo campaign for preorders later this month. All the media attention has apparently taken Chuwi's website down, so the company might not have much trouble meeting its funding goals. Thanks to Anandtech for the tip.