Siblings Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Would calling these "cygblings" be an awesome portmanteau or just fowl word play?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Enermax Platimax DF 850W power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. Asus ROG Strix B360-F Gaming review @ Guru3D
  3. Seasonic Prime  600 Titanium fanless PSU review @ HardOCP
  4. EVGA Z10 mechanical keyboard review @ HotHardware
  5. Cougar GX-F 750W review @ JonnyGuru
  6. Game load time benchmarking @ Legit Reviews
  7. Kinesis Gaming Freestyle Edge keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Intel Core i5-8400 (B360) vs. AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (B350) @ TechSpot
  9. Western Digital WD Black NVMe SSD review @ ThinkComputers
  10. The ASRock AB350 Gaming K4 motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Stan Lee's stolen blood was used to sign Marvel comic books @ Slashdot
  2. Embracing the bluff: how SpyParty's long development changed the game @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Hexplore It's unique mix of dragons, dry erase markers, math, and maps that matter @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Lawn Dog faithfully cuts the grass @ HackADay
  2. Smart socks designed to aid physio-by-Skype @ New Atlas
  3. Social networking robot actually respects privacy @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Scientists harvest first vegetables in Antarctic greenhouse @ Slashdot
  2. Elon Musk shows off a new tooling for the BFR spaceship @ Ars Technica
  3. Aquabotix unleashes swarming, swimming, autonomous robots @ New Atlas
  4. Facebook was in talks with top hospitals until last month to share data of most vulnerable patients @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Manhattan mice have evolved to live on cheese fries @ nymag.com
  2. What did the south do to 'Arroz Con Pollo'? It's a cheese-covered mystery @ npr.org
