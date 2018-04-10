Siblings Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Enermax Platimax DF 850W power supply review @ PC Perspective
- Asus ROG Strix B360-F Gaming review @ Guru3D
- Seasonic Prime 600 Titanium fanless PSU review @ HardOCP
- EVGA Z10 mechanical keyboard review @ HotHardware
- Cougar GX-F 750W review @ JonnyGuru
- Game load time benchmarking @ Legit Reviews
- Kinesis Gaming Freestyle Edge keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Intel Core i5-8400 (B360) vs. AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (B350) @ TechSpot
- Western Digital WD Black NVMe SSD review @ ThinkComputers
- The ASRock AB350 Gaming K4 motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Stan Lee's stolen blood was used to sign Marvel comic books @ Slashdot
- Embracing the bluff: how SpyParty's long development changed the game @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Hexplore It's unique mix of dragons, dry erase markers, math, and maps that matter @ Quarter To Three
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Lawn Dog faithfully cuts the grass @ HackADay
- Smart socks designed to aid physio-by-Skype @ New Atlas
- Social networking robot actually respects privacy @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Scientists harvest first vegetables in Antarctic greenhouse @ Slashdot
- Elon Musk shows off a new tooling for the BFR spaceship @ Ars Technica
- Aquabotix unleashes swarming, swimming, autonomous robots @ New Atlas
- Facebook was in talks with top hospitals until last month to share data of most vulnerable patients @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things