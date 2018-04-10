Price tags for G-Sync HDR displays pop up at European retailers

Asus' ROG Swift PG27UQ and Acer's Predator X27 could be the holy grails of gaming monitors with their 4K IPS panels, 144-Hz refresh rates, and G-Sync HDR support. We've seen plenty of these monitors in press releases and trade show displays over the past year and change, but actual shipping versions of those displays—and sticker prices for them—have been elusive.

That may be set to change soon, though. TechPowerUp noticed those monitors now have price tags at some European retailers. The PG27UQ runs the gamut from €2442.20 to €2919 at price-comparison site Geizhals, while the Predator X27 has a price tag of 18,495 Danish krone at retailer Komplett—about $3067 at today's exchange rates, or $2,422.93 excluding VAT. The retailers polled by Geizhals suggest that shipments of the PG27UQ will begin in about three weeks, while Komplett doesn't provide a projection of when it'll have the Predator X27 in stock.

Nobody would have bet that the PG27UQ and Predator X27 would be affordable, but it seems like getting either one of these displays will require some abyssal pockets. That's before we consider the prices of the GTX 1080 Tis, Titan Xps, or Titan Vs one will need to do these high-resolution, high-refresh-rate beauties justice. If you've been waiting for a shot at one of these displays, though, it seems like you'll soon have your chance.