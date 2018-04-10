Be Quiet's Dark Rock 4 coolers fly under the radar

We wrote about Be Quiet's Dark Rock 4 and Dark Rock Pro 4 CPU coolers when they were on display at CES in January. The pair of plus-sized tower coolers is now available, and we have the full details on them. Let's take a deep look.

The Dark Rock 4 has six copper heat pipes connected to a dense array of aluminum fins. Everything except the mounting surface has an elegant-looking black coating with ceramic particles that Be Quiet says improves heat transfer. A 135-mm SilentWings fan with a six-pole motor pushes air through the fin stack.

The Dark Rock Pro 4 has the same construction as the regular model, but adds a seventh heat pipe and splits the fins into two separate stacks. A 120-mm SilentWings fan mounts to the outside of the assembly and a 135-mm spinner sits in between the fin arrays. Buyers can remove the 120-mm fan or add another as needs and desires dictate. Be Quiet says the Pro 4 can dissipate the heat from CPUs with TDP ratings as high as 250 W, compared to "only" 200 W on the standard version.

Both coolers come with mounting hardware for Intel desktop LGA sockets with anywhere from 1150 to 2066 pins. On the AMD side, the coolers can saddle up on any desktop chip going back to the ancient AM2 sockets, except for the tiny AM1 and the titanic TR4 sockets. Be Quiet provides detailed dimensions on its product pages, but for brevity's sake we'll say only that the Dark Rock 4 is 6.3" tall (159 mm) and Dark Rock Pro 4 needs at least 6.4" (163 mm) of vertical space. The company says the coolers mount easily from above, and the product packages include a special nut driver that should help simplify the installation process.

Be Quiet's Dark Rock 4 and Dark Rock Pro 4 CPU coolers are available now from Newegg. The single-fan Dark Rock 4 costs $75 and the larger Dark Rock Pro 4 requires the surrender of $90. These prices are exactly the same as the company's previous-generation Dark Rock 3 and Dark Rock Pro 3 offerings. The company backs the coolers with a three-year warranty.