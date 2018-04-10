Tuesday deals: a 16-GB kit of 3000 MT/s RAM for $150 and more

In the famous words of the Portal turrets, "ow, ow, ow." I've just come back from my periodical chiropractor appointment and I have tape on my neck and shoulder. I keep putting the appointments off, and every single time I regret doing that. Hunting deals doesn't require a lot of movement, though, and we've come across a handful of interesting ones. Check them out.

We have a varied selection today, but we're starting off with the G.Skill Aegis 16-GB dual-channel RAM kit clocked at 3000 MT/s. Memory prices have been slowly-but-steadily coming back from the stratosphere, so it's nice to see that you can get this set for only $149.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCPTEP53. That's a price I haven't heard in a long time.

NVMe SSDs these days attainable but still a little expensive, so any discounts on that front are welcome. The evergreen Samsung 960 EVO 500 GB solid-state drive is one of our all-time favorites, and you can have one from $199.99 from Amazon right now.

While we're discussing storage, we'd like to bring the Western Digital Elements 4TB external hard drive to your attention. There's nothing particularly remarkable about this spinner, and that's just fine—it'll only set you back $79.99 at Amazon.

How about a super-fast gaming display with G-Sync support? That'll be the Acer Predator XB271HU we have on display here. This 27" IPS monitor has a resolution of 2560x1440, a 144-Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 165 Hz), and a 4-ms response time. The included stand offers pivot, swivel, and height adjustments. Amazon will hand you one of these in exchange for $599.99.

'Tis the season of discounted gaming laptops, and today we have the Asus FX503VD. Inside its 0.94"-thick body, you'll find a Core i7-7700HQ CPU paired with 16 GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with 4 GB of its own memory. For storage purposes, you get a 256-GB SSD coupled with a 1-TB hard drive. The 15.6" display has an IPS panel with 1920x1080 resolution. All this hardware can be in your hands for only $869 from Newegg.

Your home theater or gaming station deserves more than tinny audio. A solid receiver is a basis for any home theater audio setup, and the Yamaha RX-V583 is a fine choice for that purpose. This 7.2-channel receiver supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and the rest of the alphabet soup audio standards. There's also HDR support on tap in Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and BT.2020 flavors. Get this handy box for only $429 from Newegg Flash while stocks last. If that's too rich for your blood, its smaller brother the Yamaha RX-V483 is going for $299.99.

That's all for today, folks!