ROG Strix GL503 and GL703 laptops get eighth-gen Core power

We just wrote about new gaming laptops from Asus featuring Intel's latest eighth-generation Core mobile processors last week. The mega-manufacturer also let loose a pair of power-efficient-yet-potent portables aimed at e-sports gamers. The company has refreshed its ROG Strix GL503 and ROG Strix GL703 with a choice of eighth-gen Core CPUs to go along with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards.

According to spec tables obtained by TechPowerUp, processor choices include the four-core Core i5-8300H or six-core Core i7-8750H CPUs. The most obvious difference between the machines is in the displays. The smaller Strix GL503 has a 15.6" 120-Hz TN display that Asus says is capable of covering 130% of the sRGB color space, while the Strix GL703 has a 17.3" 60-Hz "IPS-level" monitor that should offer 100% sRGB coverage. The machines can reportedly be stuffed with up to 32 GB of 2400 MT/s DDR4 memory, plus M.2 SSDs ranging from 128 to 512 GB to go along with 1-TB hard drives. An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4 GB of its own memory steps in for the old models' plain-old GTX 1050.

The laptops' keyboards have four-zone RGB LED backlighting and highlights on the WASD key block. The company didn't talk about battery life, but the spec sheets say both models get four-cell 64-Wh packs. The sides of the machine are seemingly studded with four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C connector, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and HDMI and DisplayPort outputs for external monitors.

Asus didn't provide pricing or availability for the ROG Strix GL503 and GL703 with eighth-generation Core processors. The current models range from about $975 to $1600 depending on specifications, so we wouldn't expect the new machines to stray much from those prices.