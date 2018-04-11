ROG Strix GL503 and GL703 laptops get eighth-gen Core power


by Wayne Manion

We just wrote about new gaming laptops from Asus featuring Intel's latest eighth-generation Core mobile processors last week. The mega-manufacturer also let loose a pair of power-efficient-yet-potent portables aimed at e-sports gamers. The company has refreshed its ROG Strix GL503 and ROG Strix GL703 with a choice of eighth-gen Core CPUs to go along with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards.


Asus ROG Strix GL503. Image courtesy of TechPowerUp.

According to spec tables obtained by TechPowerUp, processor choices include the four-core Core i5-8300H or six-core Core i7-8750H CPUs. The most obvious difference between the machines is in the displays. The smaller Strix GL503 has a 15.6" 120-Hz TN display that Asus says is capable of covering 130% of the sRGB color space, while the Strix GL703 has a 17.3" 60-Hz "IPS-level" monitor that should offer 100% sRGB coverage. The machines can reportedly be stuffed with up to 32 GB of 2400 MT/s DDR4 memory, plus M.2 SSDs ranging from 128 to 512 GB to go along with 1-TB hard drives. An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4 GB of its own memory steps in for the old models' plain-old GTX 1050.


Asus ROG Strix GL703. Image courtesy of TechPowerUp.

The laptops' keyboards have four-zone RGB LED backlighting and highlights on the WASD key block. The company didn't talk about battery life, but the spec sheets say both models get four-cell 64-Wh packs. The sides of the machine are seemingly studded with four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C connector, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and HDMI and DisplayPort outputs for external monitors.

Asus didn't provide pricing or availability for the ROG Strix GL503 and GL703 with eighth-generation Core processors. The current models range from about $975 to $1600 depending on specifications, so we wouldn't expect the new machines to stray much from those prices.

