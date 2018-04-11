HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 shows off new styling and new CPUs


by Wayne Manion

Lately, HP's efforts at wooing gamers looking for portable power have been mostly limited to the company's high-end Omen lineup. The PC maker is going after the big group of folks that want a slim laptop with gaming capabilities for less than a couple grand with its refreshed Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15. In typical HP fashion, buyers have tons of options for the Gaming 15. Shoppers get multiple choices for processor sub-family, discrete graphics cards, display type, plus the usual variations in memory and storage capacity.

The Gaming 15's processor choices all hail from Intel's eighth-generation Core family, but buyers can select from lower-power U-series models or hard-hitting H-series varieties. HP didn't name any specific CPU models, but it did say six-core silicon would be available. The machine has an M.2 slot and a 2.5" bay for storage devices, ready to be filled with just a 2-TB hard drive, a 256-GB SSD by itself, or dual-storage options that come with both. HP will also offer Core i+ configurations with a hard drive and a 16-GB Intel Optane Memory device.

As for the gaming-specific hardware, the screen is always a 15.6" unit, but buyers get to pick from 1920x1080 panels that refresh at either 60 or 144 Hz, or a 3840x2160 version that changes 60 times per second. The pixel panel gets marching orders from cards including AMD's Radeon RX 560X and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q. HP says the speakers mounted to the keyboard deck surface were designed in conjunction with audio specialist Bang & Olufsen.

Onlookers will be able to pick out players that dropped the extra scratch for the faster H-series versions of the Pavillion Gaming Laptop 15 thanks to an aluminum-finished keyboard deck and "acid green," "ghost white," or "ultraviolet" keyboard lighting and I/O labels. Gaming 15s with U-series chips get a black plastic keyboard trim and white embellishments. The keyboard backlight is optional on these models.

HP's Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 will go on sale on May 27. Prices start at $799 for the base model, though the manufacturer didn't say what hardware buyers would get for that amount.

