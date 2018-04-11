HP Pavilion Gaming 32 HDR display shines bright for $449

We reported earlier on HP's addition to the mainstream gaming laptop market with the Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 refresh. The company also says that that the more into gaming a person is, the higher the chance that they use a desktop PC as a gaming platform. Desktops need monitors, and HP's Pavilion Gaming 32 HDR monitor could deliver a premium viewing experience at an affordable price.

HP's Pavilion Gaming 32 HDR display has a 2560x1440 resolution that refreshes at a better-than-usual 74 Hz. Gamers with AMD graphics cards will probably have a better time playing games tear-free at that native resolution than owners of comparable Nvidia cards thanks to the display's baked-in FreeSync support. The manufacturer touts a relatively-quick 5-ms response time for the display. Anandtech reports that the 32 HDR's FreeSync range is 48 to 75 Hz, which unfortunately isn't wide enough to use Low Framerate Compensation or to earn the monitor a FreeSync 2 badge.

Where the Gaming 32 HDR really shines is in brightness and color. HP touts 600 cd/m² of peak brightness (300 cd/m² typical), a 6000:1 static contrast ratio, and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Anandtech says the edge-lit backlighting system achieves that high contrast ratio thanks to eight-zone local dimming.

This display is one of the first handful we can recall that touts compliance with VESA's middle-tier DisplayHDR 600 performance criteria, joining a couple of Samsung gaming monitors. That's a bar worth talking about given that VESA's list of DisplayHDR-compliant monitors doesn't yet include any models that meet the top DisplayHDR 1000 spec.

The 32 HDR has one DisplayPort and a pair of HDMI inputs, plus a headphone output and and an integrated two-Type-A-port USB hub. All of the display's buttons are placed on the bottom of the back of the unit, so users could put multiple displays close togther for impoved multi-screen immersion. The stand is adjustable for tilt only, but the back of the monitor has a 100x100 VESA grid for bolting it to a third-party monitor arm or a stand with greater articulation.

HP says the Pavilion Gaming 32 HDR Display will ring in at $449 when it goes on sale on May 11. The company didn't specify the warranty length, but it backs its current Pavilion displays with a three-year warranty.