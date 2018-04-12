Grilled Cheese Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I know what I'm having for dinner...

PC hardware and computing

  1. Icy Dock ToughArmor MB516SP-B review @ PC Perspective
  2. Be Quiet! Dark Rock 4 review @ bit-tech
  3. Be Quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 review @ Guru3D
  4. Hades Canyon review @ Gamers Nexus
  5. Reeven Ouranos RC-1401 CPU air cooler review @ HardOCP
  6. Be Quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 review @ Hexus
  7. Dell Latitude 7390 2-In-1 review @ HotHardware
  8. Be Quiet! Dark Rock 4 air cooler review @ KitGuru
  9. Asus Blue Cave AC2600 dual-band wireless router reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  10. Colorful C.B360M-HD Deluxe V20 review @ TechPowerUp
  11. HP Envy x2 review @ TechSpot

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Steam Spy announces it's shutting down, blames Valve's new privacy settings @ Ars Technica
  2. The Stillness of the Wind promises existential dread and goats @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Redirected walking in VR done via exploit of eyeballs @ HackADay

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Top architects in the dog house for charity event @ New Atlas
  2. Light up surfboards could keep sharks at bay @ New Atlas (I for one welcome our new RGB LED surfboards)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. New 4K NASA video will take you on a breathtaking tour of Earth's moon @ New Atlas
  2. FTC warns manufacturers that 'Warranty Void If Removed' stickers break the law @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. The microbiologist sniffing out the world's perfect cheese @ atlasobscura.com
  2. The wonder protein that makes cheese so stretchy @ theatlantic.com
  3. Bloody B930 Light Strike optical gaming keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
