AMD's Radeon RX 500X series looks familiar

Unless you watch technology news like a hawk, you may not have noticed that AMD has released a new series of Radeons. Don't get excited, though—the sort-of-new Radeon 500X series is an OEM rebadge of the existing RX 500 cards. Intel has the full family of Coffee Lake CPUs out, and AMD is purportedly preparing to launch the second-generation Ryzen processors. OEMs are all putting out new products, but they'd be loathe to launch with last-generation Radeons. Ergo, we have the Radeon 500X series. Here, take a look at the full specifications:

Card CUs Stream

processors Base

clock (MHz) Boost

clock (MHz) Memory

size (MB) Memory

speed (MT/s) Memory

bus width Radeon RX 580X 36 2304 1257 1340 8192 8000 256-bit Radeon RX 570X 32 2048 1168 1244 8192 7000 256-bit Radeon RX 560X 14/16 896/1024 1175 1275 4096 7000 128-bit Radeon RX 550X 8/10 512/640 - 1287 4096 7000 128-bit Radeon RX 540X 8 512 - 1219 4096 6000 128-bit

At least we won't have to guess at the performance of the new cards. Even if there's little to say about the new hardware, it's not as if nothing has happened on the Radeon front since the RX 500 series came out. Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition brought support for an in-game overlay that can display performance metrics and status of the Radeon ReLive streaming app. ReLive itself got some revisions, including the ability to work with titles using the Vulkan API. There's also the AMD Link mobile app to consider. Of course, those features are available on extant Radeon cards, too—though you might not see AMD's partners advertising that fact.

To be fair, most every chip company out there has re-badged existing hardware at some point to please its OEM customers. Certainly AMD would prefer to be selling all-new product, but it seems likely that the next-generation Radeon hardware—whatever that ends up being—isn't quite ready yet. For now, just be aware that if you see an "X" on the end of your Radeon's model number, you can rest assured it's the same card you saw before.