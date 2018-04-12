Thursday deals: a Ryzen 7 1700 for $220, a big-monitor party, and more

A fair day to you, gerbils. At least I hope that yours is fair, as around here it's been gray and rainy for nearly 3 months straight, save for a day of respite here and there. I was told I live in a temperate country, and now I'm seriously doubting that assertion. I don't know if Portugal snapped away from Europe and drifted off next to the UK, the home of all depressing weather. I shall have to be content with the sight of cheap hardware. Look what we found today.

This deal just landed in our inboxes, and it's rather insane. The eight-core, sixteen-thread Ryzen 7 1700 CPU is one of the healthier specimens in its family. It has a 3.7 GHz turbo frequency and comes packaged with AMD's fancy Wraith Spire LED cooler. As it happens, Newegg's running a level-9000 deal on this processor and is selling it for just $219.99 if you use the promo code NEN428. We seriously advise you to get it in your cart ASAP as stocks will be vanishing quickly.

The big-ticket items today are also physically the largest. We're kicking things off with the Dell Ultrasharp U3818DW. This humongous curved ultra-wide monitor is 38" across. Its IPS panel has a resolution of 3840x1600 and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The display's maximum brightness is 350 cd/m2 and its response time is 5 ms in fast mode. Additional niceties include a USB hub with Type-C and Type-A ports and a tilt- and swivel-adjustable stand. This monitor usually sells for a pretty penny, but today you can get it from Newegg for $899.99 if you use the promo code EMCPTPV37.

If you prefer a smaller (but still huge) display with a high refresh rate, then you'll want to take a good look at the Viotek GN32LD. This 32" curved display has a 2560x1440 VA panel with a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz with FreeSync support. Viotek says the contrast ratio is a quite-healthy 3000:1. This monitor ticks all the right boxes in our book, and it's only $489.99 at Newegg Flash while stocks last.

Gaming in 4K resolution is quite a pleasant experience, and made better by a vivid display like the Samsung U28H750. This 28" quantum-dot-infused monitor has a resolution of 3840x2160 and a 1-ms response time. Despite the usage of a TN panel, the fancy backlight apparently gives it the ability to display 10-bit color. The refresh rate is the standard 60 Hz, but there's FreeSync support on tap. Get a hold of this display for $399.99 from Newegg.

Moving over to the SSD department, today we have the Adata SU800 512 GB drive on sale. This SATA drive can reach pretty-high 560 MB/s read and 520 MB/s write speeds, and it's selling over at Rakuten for only $101.99 if you use the promo code AD18 on the second step of checkout. Considering that fast SATA drives usually hover around the $130 mark, that's a sweet deal right there.

Finally, two nice enclosures. The first is the Phanteks Enthoo Pro TG case with integrated RGB LED lighting and a tempered-glass side panel. This chassis has room for radiators aplenty, support for extra-long graphics cards and power supplies, and room for two 2.5" devices and six 3.5" hard drives. You can get it for just $99.99 from Newegg, and there's a $10 rebate card available.

If you'd rather have a more affordable case that's still of quality manufacture, do look at the Phanteks Eclipse P400. This case proudly exhibits a tempered-glass side panel and integrated RGB LED lighting. There's a full-length PSU shroud and room for radiators up to 360-mm size at the front. The Eclipse 400 is going for a mere $54.99 at Newegg with the code EMCPTPV24. As if that wasn't enough, there's a $15 rebate card on offer. That's a heck of a deal.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.