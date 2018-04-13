Gigabyte puts its X470 Aorus motherboards up for pre-order

Yes, sir—AMD's just pulled the wraps from its second-generation Ryzen CPUs. Those chips can go into existing AM4 motherboards, but AMD launched the X470 chipset along with the new CPUs, and every company's got boards bearing it. Gigabyte, for example, has three boards up for pre-order at Newegg: the X470 Aorus Gaming 7 Wifi, the X470 Aorus Gaming 5 Wifi, and the X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming.

Starting from the top, we have what looks like Gigabyte's new AM4 flagship: the X470 Aorus Gaming 7 Wifi. Gigabyte marks the board's four metal-reinforced DIMM slots down for up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory running at speeds up to 3600 MT/s and with ECC support. The board's pair of M.2 sockets can both take PCIe 3.0 x4 devices, and the six SATA ports run at the full 6-Gbps speed. Thankfully, Gigabyte left off the SATA Express ports of this board's X370 predecessor.

We'd also like to take a moment to point out the honest-to-goodness finned VRM heatsinks that TR Editor-in-Chief Jeff Kampman describes as the best part of the board. That VRM comprises a 10+2 phase configuration of IR PowIRStage MOSFETs. On the back panel, Gigabyte dishes out six USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports in Type-A and Type-C flavors, and a pair of USB 2.0 ports.

Gigabyte naturally equips this high-end motherboard with some fancy audio hardware, too. A Realtek ALC1220-VB codec is joined by an ESS Sabre ES9018Q2C DAC for 7.1 analog output. There's also an optical S/PDIF connection. As you could probably guess from the name, the board includes wireless networking in the form of 2x2 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi. Bluetooth 5 support comes along as well. The Killer chip present on the last-generation board is gone, leaving only the single Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet connection for wired networking.

The X470 Aorus Gaming 5 Wifi is a step down from the top-end board, but its cuts aren't too deep. Compared to the board above, folks choosing the mid-range motherboard sacrifice a couple power phases, the ESS DAC, and some RGB LED accents on the memory slots and front edge of the board. The X470 Gaming 5 Wifi also skips the rear panel power and reset buttons, and it has a less-elaborate cooler on its power delivery hardware. Otherwise, it appears to be functionally identical to the X470 Gaming 7 Wifi—right down to the dual M.2 sockets, multi-GPU support, and trio of USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports.

Gigabyte's X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming motherboard is the most economical of the new options. The biggest change between it and its two Wi-Fi-equipped siblings is simply that it lacks wireless connectivity. It also has fewer RGB LED accents when compared to the X470 Gaming 5 Wifi. Aside from those changes and some missing plastic cosmetic accents, this board appears to be equivalent to the X470 Gaming 5 Wifi, which makes it a heck of a value for folks who don't need Wi-Fi on their motherboard.

Given the feature sets of these X470 motherboards, Gigabyte is pricing them remarkably low. The top-end X470 Aorus Gaming 7 Wifi is available for preorder for just $240. Folks unconcerned with motherboard accent lighting and top-quality analog audio output could opt instead for the X470 Aorus Gaming 5 Wifi for $180. If all you want is wired networking, you might pick the X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming for a shockingly cheap $140. According to Newegg, all three of these boards should become available on April 19.