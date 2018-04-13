ASRock gears up for the X470 onslaught

A new CPU and chipset launch wouldn't be complete without ASRock at the party. The company is known for its unique designs, for better or for worse. For that reason, let's have a look at what ASRock is bringing to the second-generation Ryzen shindig. Over at Newegg, it looks like there are five of the company's boards on the way: the X470 Master SLI/ac, the Fatal1ty X470 Gaming K4, the X470 Taichi, the X470 Taichi Ultimate, and the little-bitty X470 Gaming-ITX/ac.

Starting out, let's bask in the glory of the X470 Taichi Ultimate. This board will take 64 GB of DDR4 memory at up to 3466 MT/s, and it supports SLI and Crossfire. It has eight SATA 6 Gbps ports, dual M.2 sockets each with four lanes of PCIe connectivity, and 7.1 audio courtesy of a Realtek ALC1220. An Aquantia controller provides 10-Gigabit Ethernet, while Intel chips power the regular GbE connection and the 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Tweakers will be pleased to hear that ASRock kits out the X470 Taichi Ultimate with 16 IR power phases as well as an external clock generator for BCLK overclocking.

The regular X470 Taichi is very nearly the same board as the Ultimate. Primarily, it loses the fancier board's 10 Gigabit Ethernet connection and its onboard power and reset buttons. It also swaps the light-grey color scheme for a darker design. Besides that, both boards have three USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, ten USB 3.0 ports, rear-panel clear CMOS buttons, and even a PS/2 port for a mouse or keyboard. The Taichi even retains the extravagant power delivery circuitry from the X470 Taichi Ultimate.

Next up, we have the X470 Master SLI/ac and the Fatal1ty X470 Gaming K4. Both of these boards have the same memory capabilities as the Taichi boards above, and both of them support SLI and CrossFire. They both have six SATA 6-Gbps ports and two M.2 sockets—although one socket is limited to PCIe 2.0 x2 connectivity. Finally, both boards versions have two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports and ten USB 3.0 ports.

The differences between the two models come in when you look at networking and audio. While both mobos have Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet, only the X470 Master SLI/ac has Wi-Fi. That model trades its audio codec down to a Realtek ALC892 for the privilege. Meanwhile, the Fatal1ty board has the same ALC1220 as the Taichi models. These boards also miss out on the extra-souped-up power delivery of their Taichi cousins, though their VRMs still use a 12-phase design.

Lastly, the X470 Gaming-ITX/ac is about as full-featured as Mini-ITX motherboards get. Its two DIMM slots will take up to 32 GB of DDR4 running at 3466 MT/s, and it has an M.2 socket (supporting PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs) cleverly placed on the backside of the board. In a typical bit of ASRock weirdness, the board's PCIe 3.0 x16 slot supports a riser card that will bifurcate it into two x8 slots. The Gaming-ITX/ac includes Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and it uses a high-end Realtek ALC1220 for audio output. Uniquely for this board among its X470 stable, ASRock also sprung for a DisplayPort connector alongside the ubiquitous HDMI output.

You can preorder all five of ASRock's new boards right now. The X470 Master SLI/ac will run you $150, and the Fatal1ty X470 Gaming K4 is $20 more at $170. Those two boards will be available on launch day, April 18. If you're after one of those sexy Taichi boards, they'll be along a week later on the April 26 for $230 for the X470 Taichi and $300 for the X470 Taichi Ultimate. Meanwhile, the X470 Gaming-ITX/ac will hop along on May 1 for $180.