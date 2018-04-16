Lian Li and der8auer spiff up the PC-O11 Dynamic ATX chassis

Lian Li released its PC-O11 E-ATX chassis just a couple of months ago, but that case's blend of tempered glass, rectilinear styling, and jumbo-size capacity wasn't enough for Roman "der8auer" Hartung. The Taiwanese case manufacturer and the famed German overclocker have teamed up on a tweaked-and-trimmed "Dynamic" version of the case.

The PC-O11 Dynamic still holds plus-sized E-ATX motherboards, but der8auer's adjustments include the ability to hold a ludicrous three 360-mm radiators, up from one such unit on the standard PC-O11. Generating enough heat to justify such an extravagent cooling setup requires gobs of current, so the Dynamic's hard drive cage can be swapped out for a second power supply. Four magnetic dust filters should help keep all the high-end goods inside the shiny transparent panels clean for a little while at least. Those interested enough to carefully inspect a build will spot an aluminum badge with der8auer's logo on the inside of the back panel.

Graphics cards as long as 16.5" can come along for the ride, and the E-ATX form factor means builders should be able to cram four double-slot cards inside the case given a motherboard receptive to such an endeavour. The original O11's ability to use a riser cable kit for displaying sideways graphics cards appears to have been cut, though. If one opts to retain the drive cage, the chassis can hold six 2.5" storage devices and three 3.5" spinning-platter drives. CPU cooler clearance is a bit tighter than one might expect, at a still-capacious 6.1" (15.5 cm). That somewhat-limited cooler height might be due to the fact that the O11 Dynamic is clearly meant for liquid-cooled builds.

The Dynamic's chassis is made of 0.8-mm thick steel. One whole side of the case is made of tempered glass, and the front is covered with a combination of tempered glass and brushed aluminum. The case's top panel is held on with two thumbscrews. Once those screws are removed, the two side panels can be lifted straight up for removal, a change that makes the Dynamic stand out from most of the tempered-glass-case pack.

The front I/O cluster includes the usual audio and USB 3.0 Type-A ports, plus a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port that we wish was a standard feature on all new PC cases. The case sits up high on a pair of big feet that should help improve airflow to a bottom-mounted radiator. Compared to the original PC-O11, the Dynamic's overall dimensions grew a bit to 17.6" tall, 10.7" wide, and 17.5" deep (45 cm x 27 cm x 45 cm). The chassis tips the scales at a stout 21 lb (9.7 kg).

Newegg has the Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic up for pre-order for $100. TechPowerUp says the price will go up to $130 after the unit starts shipping on May 10. The manufacturer didn't specify a warranty term, but Lian Li typically backs its cases with a one-year guarantee.