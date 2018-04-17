Haiku Poetry Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Bigger plans there were. Alas, I ran out of time. Maybe next year, though...

PC hardware and computing

  1. ECS Z370 Lightsaber motherboard review @ PC Perspective
  2. Corsair K63 Wireless review @ bit-tech
  3. HP EX900 500GB M.2 SSD review @ Guru3D
  4. Lian Li O11 Dynamic review @ Gamers Nexus
  5. Netgear Nighthawk XR500 Pro gaming router review @ Hexus
  6. Corsair Carbide Spec-Omega mid-tower case review @ Legit Reviews
  7. Crucial MX500 500 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Overclocking the AMD Ryzen APUs @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Far Cry 5 is more effective—and relevant—than it knows @ Quarter To Three
  2. DOS Boot: No One Lives Forever deserves to live on @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Why can't mainstream media write a good article about videogames? @ Quarter To Three
  4. Nintendo's new multi-screen patent isn't just crazy—it might already hide in Switch @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. To ferrule or not to ferrule? @ HackADay
  2. Data exfiltrators send info over PCs' power supply cables @ Slashdot
  3. A coal power plant is being reopened for blockchain mining @ Slashdot

Science, technology, and space news

  1. In a leaked memo, Apple warns employees to stop leaking information @ Slashdot
  2. It’s official: SpaceX will build its monster rocket in California @ Ars Technica
  3. Portugal is showing that ambitious renewable energy goals are within reach @ Ars Technica
  4. "Is curing patients a sustainable business model?" Goldman Sachs analysts ask @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. 3D printing of cheese and R&D tax credits @ 3dprint.com
