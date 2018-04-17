MSI infuses the Vortex W25 and its mobile workstations with Coffee Lake

MSI's Vortex G25 line of pint-sized gaming PCs crams prodigious power into just 2.5 L, but all play and no work just doesn't pay the bills for most folks. With that in mind, the company's engineers scooped out the high-flying Nvidia GeForce graphics cards from the G25s and replaced them with Quadro P52000s in order to create the Vortex W25 compact workstation. The company also announced forthcoming updates to its three lines of workstation laptops.

Nvidia doesn't have a product page for the Quadro P5200, but from what we can gather, it's built around the same GP104 GPU die that powers the desktop and mobile versions of the GeForce GTX 1070, 1070 Ti, and 1080. In P5200 guise, 2048 of the chip's 2560 shaders report for duty. The GPU is connected to 16 GB of GDDR5 memory.

Lesser Quadro P4200 and Quadro P3200 cards with 6 GB of memory are also on the order sheet for less-demanding buyers. The P4200 and P3200 are also GP104 derivatives, each knocked down to 1792 shaders. The P4200 talks to its 8 GB-worth of GDDR5 memory chips over a 256-bit bus, while the P3200 peeks and pokes into a 6 GB pool of memory over a narrower 128-bit bus.

The Vortex W25 uses desktop Coffee Lake mobile processors and a Z370 motherboard chipset, just like the Vortex G25. Xeon CPUs are not offered, so ECC memory support isn't in the mix either. The machine sports four SO-DIMM slots for the installation of up to 64 GB of 2400MT/s DDR4 memory and two NVMe-or-SATA M.2 slots. Buyers can add bulk storage by filling the single 2.5" hard drive bay.

The machine has most of the next-generation I/O that one would expect from a semi-portable compact workstation. The port selection includes four USB 3.0 Type-A connectors, a Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3 support, Gigabit Ethernet, and a pair of HDMI 2.0 jacks. Modern 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity is also included for good measure.

The Vortex W25 displaces a measly 2.5 L and weighs just 5.5 lb (2.5 kg), but that figure probably doesn't include the burly power bricks. Versions with Quadro P3200 graphics ship with 230 W AC adapters, and big-boy Quadro P4200- and Quadro P5200-powered units get 330 W power supplies.

MSI has also stuffed Intel eighth-generation processors into its existing WE-, WS-, and WT-series workstation laptops. The new versions of the mobile workstations all get Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint readers for convenient biometric authentication. MSI didn't specify exactly what eighth-generation Core and Xeon processors would be available in these machines, but it did say the laptops use Intel's HM370 and CM246 motherboard chipsets. The HM370 pairs with Coffee Lake mobile chips, while the CM246 goes along for the ride with Xeon mobile processors.

E73 laptops with 17.3" screens are available with Quadro cards up to the P3200, while 15.6" WE63 versions top out with the Pascal P2000. The relatively-svelte WS63 adds the Quadro P3200 and P4200 on its option sheet. Buyers can pick up the hefty 17.3" WT75 with the same Pascal P5200 graphics card found in the Vortex W25.

MSI sys the Vortex W25 is available now from Amazon with prices starting at $2049. We weren't able to find any listings just yet, so we can't say what specs buyers get for that sum. The company said the updated workstation laptops with eighth-generation processors would start shipping in the summer.