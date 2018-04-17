Tuesday deals: a WD Black 512 GB for $170 and more

Finally! Folks, this week I'm finally getting some sunshine! Sure, it's going to be miserable in the weekend, which is certainly not ideal, but I'm not complaining right now after about three months of near-constant raining. At last, I can actually smell spring and see what the sky looks like. That's made hunting for deals a much easier task than usual. Check out our bounty today.

Today can probably be called storage deal day. The first one we have for you is the Western Digital Black 512 GB NVMe solid-state drive. This drive is capable of pushing 2050 MB/s on reads and up to 800 MB/s on writes. Random I/O is nothing to sneeze at either, at 170 K IOPS when reading and 134 K IOPS when writing. This exact model on offer is the drive's previous version, but who cares? It's selling for just $169.99 at Amazon.

The drive above is pretty fine, but how about NVMe speeds at SATA prices? That's what the Adata XPG SX6000 512 GB solid-state drive is. This small strip of circuits should be good for 1000 MB/s reads and 800 MB/s writes, and it's currently going for an insanely-low $137.99 at Newegg. I'd get one right away if I was you.

Not all the storage offers involve fancy NAND flash, though. Deals on spinning-rust storage devices are as hot as ever. The first such drive we have today is the Western Digital Elements 6 TB external drive. This simple-but-steady spinner is going for a mere $109 at Newegg if you use the code EMCXPTWE3 (you need to be a newsletter subscriber). That works out to just $18.17 a terabyte—probably the lowest such value I ever typed here.

If you happen to need just a little more storage space in a single external drive, how about the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8 TB? This spiffy drive has a couple of USB 3.0 ports, possibly saving you the annoyance of having to acquire a USB hub. You can get this unit for just $146.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCPTEW39. If you're following along, that's $18.38 a terabyte.

Moving on to odds and ends, how about a sweet power supply? The EVGA SuperNova 550 G3 carries an 80 Plus Gold rating, has fully-modular cabling, and is pretty compact at only 5.9" long (15 cm). It's also pretty cheap, at $69.99 at Newegg. That price is appetizing enough, but there's also a $20 rebate card on offer.

Prices for Apple's laptops are a little on the dear side, but not today. The 13" MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB solid-state drive is currently going for $1299.99 at Best Buy. If you were looking to upgrade or get your feet wet in the Apple ecosystem, this is as good a chance as any.

