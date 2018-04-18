MSI updates its gaming desktops with eighth-generation Core power

When it comes to desktop computers, most gerbils have a strong preference for rolling their own from components rather than buying something off the shelf or from a mail-order outfit. In recent months, though, shortages of certain parts have made pre-assembled systems more attractive than usual. The dragon riders over at MSI have updated the Aegis 3, Aegis Ti3, Infinite A, Trident 3, Trident 3 Arctic, and Nightblade MI3 gaming desktops with Intel's eighth-generation Core processors. The company didn't mention any chip models by name, but we'd expect to see Core i5-8400 and Core i7-8700 chips in all of them except the flagship Aegis Ti3, where we predict the overclockable Core i7-8700K will make an appearance.

For those that don't know the entire pecking order of the Dragon Army, the Aegis 3 and Aegis Ti3 are semi-portable, easily-upgradeable compact desktops with designs seemingly styled to look like Michael Bay Decepticon visages. The Aegis 3 tops out with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, while well-heeled buyers can spec out an Aegis Ti3 with a pair of GeForce GTX 1080 cards in SLI. The company's Infinite A desktop gaming rigs are microATX machines that look like what one might come up with if tasked with building a DIY desktop exclusively out of parts from MSI's parts catalog. The Infinite As are available with tempered glass side panels, and their top-end graphics option is the GeForce GTX 1080.

The Nightblade MI3 is a smaller machine based on a Mini-ITX motherboard and has GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and GeForce GTX 1060 graphics options. The Trident 3 packs the same video cards into an even more compact package, though some of the bulk has simply been relocated into an external power brick. The Trident 3 Arctic is more than a palette swap, offering up potent GeForce GTX 1070 graphics.

MSI didn't mention prices or when to expect the refreshed gaming desktops to hit retailers. We don't expect them to take long to arrive, though, and we figure that pricing is probably similar to the existing models.